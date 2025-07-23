  • home icon
Charley Hull shares glimpses from the final practice round at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open

By Sonali Verma
Published Jul 23, 2025 18:23 GMT
Charley Hull is preparing for her 11th LPGA start of the season at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, set to be held at Dundonald Links from July 24 to 27. Ahead of the event, the English golfer shared a carousel post on Instagram showing moments from her final practice round.

In her post, Charley Hull included a photo from her pre-tournament press conference, a video clip of her hitting a shot on the course, and another video where she is seen putting. During practice, Charley Hull wore a light yellow ISPS HANDA pullover with a white collar and white pants. The pullover featured sponsor logos, including ISPS HANDA and the LPGA Tour, and she paired it with white golf shoes and a white cap.

Charley Hull kept the caption simple with emojis.

"✌🏼⛳️💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿@womens_scottish"
The 29-year-old comes into the tournament after making the cut in eight of her 10 starts this season, with her best result being a T4 finish at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. She is still seeking her first win of 2025 and currently sits 19th in the Rolex Rankings.

During her press conference, Charley Hull opened up about her recent withdrawal from The Amundi Evian Championship. She revealed she was battling a “really bad virus” and is still not back to full strength.

"Still don't feel a hundred percent now, like, 80 percent. Putted a few holes yesterday. I was too tired. Take my time out there this week. Probably won't see me strolling 30 yards ahead of everyone like I usually do. Probably be 30 yards behind everyone, but I'll get it done,” Charley Hull said.

She also shared that she hasn’t been to the gym in two weeks and plans to avoid it for another two weeks to give her immune system time to recover. Charley Hull will look to build on her performance from last year at Dundonald Links, where she finished fifth at 8-under-par.

When will Charley Hull tee off at the ISPS Handa Scottish Open?

Charley Hull will begin her opening round at 8:36 AM, starting from the first tee. She will play alongside World No. 1 Nelly Korda and fellow English golfer Lottie Woad at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open.

Here’s the full list of tee times for Round 1: (All times ET)

  • 7:30 AM – Tee 1: Kirsten Rudgeley, Lauren Walsh, Cassie Porter
  • 7:30 AM – Tee 10: Brianna Navarrosa, Aline Krauter, Marta Martin
  • 7:41 AM – Tee 1: Bronte Law, Emma Spitz, Agathe Sauzon
  • 7:41 AM – Tee 10: Leona Maguire, Anne van Dam, Akie Iwai
  • 7:52 AM – Tee 1: Jenny Bae, A Lim Kim, Ariya Jutanugarn
  • 7:52 AM – Tee 10: Brooke Matthews, Liz Young, Kajsa Arewfjall
  • 8:03 AM – Tee 1: Sara Kouskova, Cara Gainer, Hye-Jin Choi
  • 8:03 AM – Tee 10: Wei-Ling Hsu, Annabell Fuller, Pia Babnik
  • 8:14 AM – Tee 1: Minjee Lee, Rio Takeda, Megan Khang
  • 8:14 AM – Tee 10: Eleanor Givens, Nuria Iturrioz, Soo Bin Joo
  • 8:25 AM – Tee 1: Maja Stark, Hannah Darling, Gemma Dryburgh
  • 8:25 AM – Tee 10: Hira Naveed, Morgane Metraux, Ginnie Ding
  • 8:36 AM – Tee 1: Nelly Korda, Lottie Woad, Charley Hull
  • 8:36 AM – Tee 10: Minami Katsu, Jenny Shin, Moriya Jutanugarn
  • 8:47 AM – Tee 1: Jin Hee Im, Yealimi Noh, Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • 8:47 AM – Tee 10: Saki Baba, In Gee Chun, Kristyna Napoleaova
  • 8:58 AM – Tee 1: Ilhee Lee, Trichat Cheenglab, Alice Hewson
  • 8:58 AM – Tee 10: Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, Aunchisa Utama, Julia Lopez Ramirez
  • 9:09 AM – Tee 1: Andrea Lee, Chanoknan Angurasaranee, Nataliya Guseva
  • 9:09 AM – Tee 10: Paula Reto, Gabriela Ruffels, Smilla Soenderby
  • 9:20 AM – Tee 1: Narin An, Azahara Munoz, Patricia Isabel Schmidt
  • 9:20 AM – Tee 10: Lisa Pettersson, Noora Komulainen, Mary Liu
  • 9:31 AM – Tee 1: Kim Metraux, Pranavi Urs, Fatima Fernandez Cano
  • 9:31 AM – Tee 10: Benedetta Moresco, Jing Yan, Celine Herbin
  • 12:31 PM – Tee 1: Allisen Corpuz, Alessandra Fanali, Ursula Wikstrom
  • 12:31 PM – Tee 10: Laura Fuenfstueck, Momoka Kobori, Karis Davidson
  • 12:42 PM – Tee 1: Amy Taylor, Johanna Wrigley, Lucy Li
  • 12:42 PM – Tee 10: Kylie Henry, Lee-Anne Pace, Kristen Gillman
  • 12:53 PM – Tee 1: Charlotte Laffar, Moa Folke, Robyn Choi
  • 12:53 PM – Tee 10: Helen Briem, Amelia Garvey, Stephanie Kyriacou
  • 1:04 PM – Tee 1: Manon De Roey, Rosie Davies, Yuri Yoshida
  • 1:04 PM – Tee 10: Shannon Tan, Chisato Iwai, Sarah Schmelzel
  • 1:15 PM – Tee 1: Arpichaya Yubol, Maria Hernandez, Kelsey Bennett
  • 1:15 PM – Tee 10: Ayaka Furue, Lauren Coughlin, Esther Henseleit
  • 1:26 PM – Tee 1: Chiara Noja, Luna Sobron Galmes, Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • 1:26 PM – Tee 10: Grace Kim, Georgia Hall, Casandra Alexander
  • 1:37 PM – Tee 1: Miranda Wang, Sei Young Kim, Diksha Dagar
  • 1:37 PM – Tee 10: Anna Nordqvist, Chiara Tamburlini, Mimi Rhodes
  • 1:48 PM – Tee 1: Yan Liu, Lindy Duncan, Maha Haddioui
  • 1:48 PM – Tee 10: Kelsey MacDonald, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Haeji Kang
  • 1:59 PM – Tee 1: Hyo Joo Kim, Perrine Delacour, Darcey Harry
  • 1:59 PM – Tee 10: Weiwei Zhang, Tvesa Malik, Dorthea Forbrigd
  • 2:10 PM – Tee 1: Miyu Yamashita, Auston Kim, Lorna McClymont
  • 2:10 PM – Tee 10: Ina Yoon, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Sofie Bringner
  • 2:21 PM – Tee 1: Alexandra Forsterling, Albane Valenzuela, Hannah Screen
  • 2:21 PM – Tee 10: Amy Yang, Hinako Shibuno, Dewi Weber
  • 2:32 PM – Tee 1: Ingrid Lindblad, Mi Hyang Lee, Nastasia Nadaud
  • 2:32 PM – Tee 10: Chloe Williams, Jiwon Jeon, Alexa Pano
