Charley Hull shares glimpses from the final practice round at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open

Charley Hull is preparing for her 11th LPGA start of the season at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, set to be held at Dundonald Links from July 24 to 27. Ahead of the event, the English golfer shared a carousel post on Instagram showing moments from her final practice round.In her post, Charley Hull included a photo from her pre-tournament press conference, a video clip of her hitting a shot on the course, and another video where she is seen putting. During practice, Charley Hull wore a light yellow ISPS HANDA pullover with a white collar and white pants. The pullover featured sponsor logos, including ISPS HANDA and the LPGA Tour, and she paired it with white golf shoes and a white cap.Charley Hull kept the caption simple with emojis.&quot;✌🏼⛳️💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿@womens_scottish&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 29-year-old comes into the tournament after making the cut in eight of her 10 starts this season, with her best result being a T4 finish at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. She is still seeking her first win of 2025 and currently sits 19th in the Rolex Rankings.During her press conference, Charley Hull opened up about her recent withdrawal from The Amundi Evian Championship. She revealed she was battling a “really bad virus” and is still not back to full strength.&quot;Still don't feel a hundred percent now, like, 80 percent. Putted a few holes yesterday. I was too tired. Take my time out there this week. Probably won't see me strolling 30 yards ahead of everyone like I usually do. Probably be 30 yards behind everyone, but I'll get it done,” Charley Hull said.She also shared that she hasn’t been to the gym in two weeks and plans to avoid it for another two weeks to give her immune system time to recover. Charley Hull will look to build on her performance from last year at Dundonald Links, where she finished fifth at 8-under-par.When will Charley Hull tee off at the ISPS Handa Scottish Open?Charley Hull will begin her opening round at 8:36 AM, starting from the first tee. She will play alongside World No. 1 Nelly Korda and fellow English golfer Lottie Woad at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open.Here’s the full list of tee times for Round 1: (All times ET)7:30 AM – Tee 1: Kirsten Rudgeley, Lauren Walsh, Cassie Porter7:30 AM – Tee 10: Brianna Navarrosa, Aline Krauter, Marta Martin7:41 AM – Tee 1: Bronte Law, Emma Spitz, Agathe Sauzon7:41 AM – Tee 10: Leona Maguire, Anne van Dam, Akie Iwai7:52 AM – Tee 1: Jenny Bae, A Lim Kim, Ariya Jutanugarn7:52 AM – Tee 10: Brooke Matthews, Liz Young, Kajsa Arewfjall8:03 AM – Tee 1: Sara Kouskova, Cara Gainer, Hye-Jin Choi8:03 AM – Tee 10: Wei-Ling Hsu, Annabell Fuller, Pia Babnik8:14 AM – Tee 1: Minjee Lee, Rio Takeda, Megan Khang8:14 AM – Tee 10: Eleanor Givens, Nuria Iturrioz, Soo Bin Joo8:25 AM – Tee 1: Maja Stark, Hannah Darling, Gemma Dryburgh8:25 AM – Tee 10: Hira Naveed, Morgane Metraux, Ginnie Ding8:36 AM – Tee 1: Nelly Korda, Lottie Woad, Charley Hull8:36 AM – Tee 10: Minami Katsu, Jenny Shin, Moriya Jutanugarn8:47 AM – Tee 1: Jin Hee Im, Yealimi Noh, Pajaree Anannarukarn8:47 AM – Tee 10: Saki Baba, In Gee Chun, Kristyna Napoleaova8:58 AM – Tee 1: Ilhee Lee, Trichat Cheenglab, Alice Hewson8:58 AM – Tee 10: Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, Aunchisa Utama, Julia Lopez Ramirez9:09 AM – Tee 1: Andrea Lee, Chanoknan Angurasaranee, Nataliya Guseva9:09 AM – Tee 10: Paula Reto, Gabriela Ruffels, Smilla Soenderby9:20 AM – Tee 1: Narin An, Azahara Munoz, Patricia Isabel Schmidt9:20 AM – Tee 10: Lisa Pettersson, Noora Komulainen, Mary Liu9:31 AM – Tee 1: Kim Metraux, Pranavi Urs, Fatima Fernandez Cano9:31 AM – Tee 10: Benedetta Moresco, Jing Yan, Celine Herbin12:31 PM – Tee 1: Allisen Corpuz, Alessandra Fanali, Ursula Wikstrom12:31 PM – Tee 10: Laura Fuenfstueck, Momoka Kobori, Karis Davidson12:42 PM – Tee 1: Amy Taylor, Johanna Wrigley, Lucy Li12:42 PM – Tee 10: Kylie Henry, Lee-Anne Pace, Kristen Gillman12:53 PM – Tee 1: Charlotte Laffar, Moa Folke, Robyn Choi12:53 PM – Tee 10: Helen Briem, Amelia Garvey, Stephanie Kyriacou1:04 PM – Tee 1: Manon De Roey, Rosie Davies, Yuri Yoshida1:04 PM – Tee 10: Shannon Tan, Chisato Iwai, Sarah Schmelzel1:15 PM – Tee 1: Arpichaya Yubol, Maria Hernandez, Kelsey Bennett1:15 PM – Tee 10: Ayaka Furue, Lauren Coughlin, Esther Henseleit1:26 PM – Tee 1: Chiara Noja, Luna Sobron Galmes, Nanna Koerstz Madsen1:26 PM – Tee 10: Grace Kim, Georgia Hall, Casandra Alexander1:37 PM – Tee 1: Miranda Wang, Sei Young Kim, Diksha Dagar1:37 PM – Tee 10: Anna Nordqvist, Chiara Tamburlini, Mimi Rhodes1:48 PM – Tee 1: Yan Liu, Lindy Duncan, Maha Haddioui1:48 PM – Tee 10: Kelsey MacDonald, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Haeji Kang1:59 PM – Tee 1: Hyo Joo Kim, Perrine Delacour, Darcey Harry1:59 PM – Tee 10: Weiwei Zhang, Tvesa Malik, Dorthea Forbrigd2:10 PM – Tee 1: Miyu Yamashita, Auston Kim, Lorna McClymont2:10 PM – Tee 10: Ina Yoon, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Sofie Bringner2:21 PM – Tee 1: Alexandra Forsterling, Albane Valenzuela, Hannah Screen2:21 PM – Tee 10: Amy Yang, Hinako Shibuno, Dewi Weber2:32 PM – Tee 1: Ingrid Lindblad, Mi Hyang Lee, Nastasia Nadaud2:32 PM – Tee 10: Chloe Williams, Jiwon Jeon, Alexa Pano