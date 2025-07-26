2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open prize revealed: Purse breakdown explored

The 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open is ongoing and has a total purse of $2 million, with the champion earning $300,000. This payout aligns with the LPGA Tour’s standard 15 percent distribution for event winners.
A 144-player field is competing in the event at the Dundonald Links, including top names such as Nelly Korda, Rio Takeda, Charley Hull, and Minjee Lee. The tournament is the 19th stop on the 2025 LPGA Tour schedule.
Along with prize money, players will compete for Race to the CME Globe points and Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points. The tournament winner earns 500 Race to the CME Globe points, critical in securing a place in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. All finishers in the field collect points depending on their final standing.
By season’s end, the top 60 players in the CME Globe standings earn a spot in the CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that final event secures the CME Globe title and a $4 million prize.
Victory at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open also grants the champion a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour. This ensures the players' entry into several major events and invitational tournaments going forward.
The ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open offers players an important chance to improve their ranking, build momentum, and lock in eligibility for high-stakes events later in the season. With strong contenders in the field, the competition is expected to be highly competitive across all four rounds.
2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open prize purse explored
Here is a look at the total prize purse and breakdown for the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.
- 1: $300,000
- 2: $188,651
- 3: $136,853
- 4: $105,866
- 5: $85,210
- 6: $69,718
- 7: $58,357
- 8: $51,127
- 9: $45,962
- 10: $41,831
- 11: $38,731
- 12: $36,149
- 13: $33,877
- 14: $31,811
- 15: $29,952
- 16: $28,299
- 17: $26,855
- 18: $25,615
- 19: $24,582
- 20: $23,755
- 21: $22,930
- 22: $22,103
- 23: $21,278
- 24: $20,450
- 25: $19,728
- 26: $19,006
- 27: $18,281
- 28: $17,558
- 29: $16,835
- 30: $16,216
- 31: $15,595
- 32: $14,976
- 33: $14,357
- 34: $13,736
- 35: $13,221
- 36: $12,704
- 37: $12,189
- 38: $11,671
- 39: $11,154
- 40: $10,742
- 41: $10,329
- 42: $9,917
- 43: $9,502
- 44: $9,089
- 45: $8,779
- 46: $8,469
- 47: $8,159
- 48: $7,849
- 49: $7,539
- 50: $7,230
- 51: $7,024
- 52: $6,817
- 53: $6,609
- 54: $6,405
- 55: $6,197
- 56: $5,990
- 57: $5,784
- 58: $5,577
- 59: $5,371
- 60: $5,165
- 61: $5,062
- 62: $4,957
- 63: $4,855
- 64: $4,752
- 65: $4,647