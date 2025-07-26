ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open will take place on Sunday, July 27. Before the final 18 holes, Dundonald Links has youngster Lottie Woad in the solo leader's spot.
The English golfer currently leads the leaderboard with a two-stroke margin, carding 17-under par after three rounds of play. She will tee off for the final round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open at 10.56 a.m. local time.
Woad is paired up with Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Sei Young Kim. Nelly Korda, who sits fifth in the leaderboard, will tee off around 10.45 a.m. local time from hole 10. For the final round of the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, she is paired up with Paula Reto and Hyo Joo Kim.
Charley Hull, who currently stands at T27, will play the final round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open alongside Minami Katsu and Ina Yoon. This group will tee off from hole 1 at around 9.28 a.m. local time.
Hull's friend Georgia Hall is paired up with Lauren Coughlin and Brooke Matthews. The defending Women's Scottish Open champion's group will start the game from 8.55 a.m. local time. A few other competitors will be teeing off from hole 10 for the final round of the tournament at Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland.
ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 Round 4 tee times and official groupings:
Take a look at all the golfers set to tee off for the final round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open from Tee 1 (local time):
- 8:55 am: Lauren Coughlin, Georgia Hall, Brooke Matthews
- 9:06 am: Jenny Shin, Darcey Harry, Soo Bin Joo
- 9:17 am: Benedetta Moresco, Minjee Lee, Megan Khang
- 9:28 am: Charley Hull, Ina Yoon, Minami Katsu
- 9:39 am: Leona Maguire, Arpichaya Yubol, Lindy Duncan
- 9:50 am: Ingrid Lindblad, A Lim Kim, Alice Hewson
- 10:01 am: Mary Liu, In Gee Chun, Mi Hyang Lee
- 10:12 am: Miyu Yamashita, Miranda Wang, Cassie Porter
- 10:23 am: Rio Takeda, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Ariya Jutanugarn
- 10:34 am: Karis Davidson, Sarah Schmelzel, Hye-Jin Choi
- 10:45 am: Paula Reto, Nelly Korda, Hyo Joo Kim
- 10:56 am: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Sei Young Kim, Lottie Woad
Here are the golfers who will tee off for the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open Round 4 from Hole 10:
- 8:55 am: Lucy Li, Jin Hee Im, Nastasia Nadaud
- 9:06 am: Jenny Bae, Johanna Wrigley, Chiara Tamburlini
- 9:17 am: Allisen Corpuz, Andrea Lee, Akie Iwai
- 9:28 am: Esther Henseleit, Yuri Yoshida, Anne van Dam
- 9:39 am: Diksha Dagar, Moa Folke, Celine Herbin
- 9:50 am: Lisa Pettersson, Jing Yan, Hinako Shibuno
- 10:01 am: Alessandra Fanali, Dewi Weber, Weiwei Zhang
- 10:12 am: Kristyna Napoleaova, Annabell Fuller, Morgane Metraux
- 10:23 am: Aunchisa Utama, Chloe Williams, Albane Valenzuela
- 10:34 am: Emily Pedersen, Amy Yang, Nuria Iturrioz
- 10:45 am: Gemma Dryburgh, Pia Babnik, Kajsa Arewfjall
- 10:56 am: Dorthea Forbrigd, Emma Spitz