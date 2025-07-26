ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open will take place on Sunday, July 27. Before the final 18 holes, Dundonald Links has youngster Lottie Woad in the solo leader's spot.

Ad

The English golfer currently leads the leaderboard with a two-stroke margin, carding 17-under par after three rounds of play. She will tee off for the final round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open at 10.56 a.m. local time.

Woad is paired up with Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Sei Young Kim. Nelly Korda, who sits fifth in the leaderboard, will tee off around 10.45 a.m. local time from hole 10. For the final round of the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, she is paired up with Paula Reto and Hyo Joo Kim.

Ad

Trending

Charley Hull, who currently stands at T27, will play the final round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open alongside Minami Katsu and Ina Yoon. This group will tee off from hole 1 at around 9.28 a.m. local time.

Hull's friend Georgia Hall is paired up with Lauren Coughlin and Brooke Matthews. The defending Women's Scottish Open champion's group will start the game from 8.55 a.m. local time. A few other competitors will be teeing off from hole 10 for the final round of the tournament at Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland.

Ad

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 Round 4 tee times and official groupings:

Take a look at all the golfers set to tee off for the final round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open from Tee 1 (local time):

8:55 am: Lauren Coughlin, Georgia Hall, Brooke Matthews

9:06 am: Jenny Shin, Darcey Harry, Soo Bin Joo

9:17 am: Benedetta Moresco, Minjee Lee, Megan Khang

9:28 am: Charley Hull, Ina Yoon, Minami Katsu

9:39 am: Leona Maguire, Arpichaya Yubol, Lindy Duncan

9:50 am: Ingrid Lindblad, A Lim Kim, Alice Hewson

10:01 am: Mary Liu, In Gee Chun, Mi Hyang Lee

10:12 am: Miyu Yamashita, Miranda Wang, Cassie Porter

10:23 am: Rio Takeda, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Ariya Jutanugarn

10:34 am: Karis Davidson, Sarah Schmelzel, Hye-Jin Choi

10:45 am: Paula Reto, Nelly Korda, Hyo Joo Kim

10:56 am: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Sei Young Kim, Lottie Woad

Ad

Here are the golfers who will tee off for the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open Round 4 from Hole 10:

8:55 am: Lucy Li, Jin Hee Im, Nastasia Nadaud

9:06 am: Jenny Bae, Johanna Wrigley, Chiara Tamburlini

9:17 am: Allisen Corpuz, Andrea Lee, Akie Iwai

9:28 am: Esther Henseleit, Yuri Yoshida, Anne van Dam

9:39 am: Diksha Dagar, Moa Folke, Celine Herbin

9:50 am: Lisa Pettersson, Jing Yan, Hinako Shibuno

10:01 am: Alessandra Fanali, Dewi Weber, Weiwei Zhang

10:12 am: Kristyna Napoleaova, Annabell Fuller, Morgane Metraux

10:23 am: Aunchisa Utama, Chloe Williams, Albane Valenzuela

10:34 am: Emily Pedersen, Amy Yang, Nuria Iturrioz

10:45 am: Gemma Dryburgh, Pia Babnik, Kajsa Arewfjall

10:56 am: Dorthea Forbrigd, Emma Spitz

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More