Who is leading the AIG Women's Open 2025 after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of 2025 AIG Women's Open has concluded. After 36 holes of play, the tournament at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club is set for a fascinating conclusion.

With the final Major of the year in women's golf taking place, all eyes are on the AIG Women's Open this week. Miyu Yamashita is holding a dominant three-stroke lead going into moving day.

The Japanese golfer ended the first two rounds of the British Women's Open with a total score of 11-under par. She secured a bogey-free second round and carded seven birdies.

The AIG Women's Open leaderboard has Rio Takeda in second place at 8-under par. Below Takeda, four golfers are tied for the third position of the leaderboard.

Chiara Tamburlini, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Lindy Duncan and Laura Fuenfstueck are place T3 at-under par. The AIG Women's Open defending champion Lydia Ko finds herself down in a tie for 53rd. After the first 36 holes of play, Ko has a 2-over par total score. A total of 71 players made the cut of two-over.

2025 AIG Women's Open Full leaderboard after round 2

Here's a detailed look at the full leaderboard of 2025 AIG Women's Open following the second round on Friday, August 1. Take a look:

1 - Miyu Yamashita (-11)

2 - Rio Takeda (-8)

T3 - Chiara Tamburlini (-4)

T3 - Pajaree Anannarukarn (-4)

T3 - Lindy Duncan (-4)

T3 - Laura Fuenfstueck (-4)

T7 - Madelene Sagström (-3)

T7 - Sei Young Kim (-3)

T7 - A Lim Kim (-3)

T10 - Nasa Hataoka (-2)

T10 - Casandra Alexander (-2)

T10 - Yan Liu (-2)

T10 - Lottie Woad (-2)

T10 - Megan Khang (-2)

T10 - Esther Henseleit (-2)

T10 - Andrea Lee (-2)

T10 - Nelly Korda (-2)

T10 - Darcey Harry (-2)

T19 - Morgane Metraux (-1)

T19 - Anna Nordqvist (-1)

T19 - Sarah Schmelzel (-1)

T19 - Wei-Ling Hsu (-1)

T19 - Angel Yin (-1)

T19 - Jeeno Thitikul (-1)

T19 - Narin An (-1)

T19 - Linn Grant (-1)

T19 - Mimi Rhodes (-1)

T28 - Stephanie Kyriacou (E)

T28 - Charley Hull (E)

T28 - Diksha Dagar (E)

T28 - Georgia Hall (E)

T28 - Patty Tavatanakit (E)

T28 - Haeran Ryu (E)

T28 - Emma Spitz (E)

T35 - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (+1)

T35 - Lauren Coughlin (+1)

T35 - Shannon Tan (+1)

T35 - Yuri Yoshida (+1)

T35 - Akie Iwai (+1)

T35 - Illhee Lee (+1)

T35 - Yani Tseng (+1)

T35 - Leona Maguire (+1)

T35 - Bronte Law (+1)

T35 - Ariya Jutanugarn (+1)

T35 - Hyo Joo Kim (+1)

T35 - Kristen Gillman (+1)

T35 - Minami Katsu (+1)

T35 - Ayaka Furue (+1)

T35 - Manon De Roey (+1)

T35 - Chisato Iwai (+1)

T35 - Mao Saigo (+1)

T35 - In Gee Chun (+1)

T53 - Jenny Shin (+2)

T53 - Mi Hyang Lee (+2)

T53 - Jin Hee Im (+2)

T53 - Dasom Ma (+2)

T53 - Ashleigh Buhai (+2)

T53 - Perrine Delacour (+2)

T53 - Mary Liu (+2)

T53 - Lydia Ko (+2)

T53 - Arpichaya Yubol (+2)

T53 - Carla Bernat Escuder (+2)

T53 - Stacy Lewis (+2)

T53 - Celine Boutier (+2)

T53 - Grace Kim (+2)

T53 - Brooke Matthews (+2)

T53 - Minjee Lee (+2)

T53 - Alexa Pano (+2)

