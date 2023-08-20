Who is Lindy Duncan? Everything you need to know about the LPGA golfer

Lindy Duncan is an American professional golfer who competes on the LPGA Tour. She was born on April 12, 1991, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. Duncan had a successful collegiate career playing golf for Duke University, where she won the 2012 NCAA Individual Championship.

Duncan turned professional in 2012 and began competing on the Symetra Tour, which serves as the developmental tour for the LPGA. She earned her LPGA Tour card through the Symetra Tour in 2017 and started competing at the highest level of women's professional golf. She has had some solid performances on the LPGA Tour, but she has not secured any major victories.

Her best performance was the third-place finish that she secured at the Dana Open in July 2023. Additionally, she also managed to get a second-place finish for the Inova Mission Inn Resort & Club Championship. However, she has often struggled in major LPGA Tour championships and secured a 59th finish for the 2023 US Women’s Open.

Lindy Duncan has a total career earnings of $1,423,740. Interestingly, her net worth is still not known. However, it is believed the 181st-ranked golfer does pretty well for herself financially.

Lindy Duncan's best finish was a solo third for the Dana Open Championship

The Dana Open was played from the 10th of July to the 16th of July in 2023 at the Highland Meadows Golf Club. Lindy Duncan was in spectacular form during the event and secured an exceptional solo third-place finish.

The third-place finish also helped her get the runner-up prize money worth up to $116,401. Duncan believes that she managed to achieve such a feat due to perseverance and not losing hope. Her performance in the first two rounds was subpar, however, she kept going and turned the tide around.

Lindy Duncan expressed her views on the third-place finish (via LPGA.com):

"It's great. Especially to have a good final round,” Duncan said. “In the first round of this tournament I was struggling. I was 2 over through like 11 holes or something. I just kind of kept grinding. Saw a couple go in. So, yeah, you just got to keep persevering and just kind of wait for your chances. I think I did that pretty well.”