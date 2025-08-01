2025 AIG Women’s Open R3 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at Royal Porthcawl?

The third round of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open is expected to unfold under partly sunny skies and breezy conditions at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club on Saturday, August 2. According to AccuWeather, players will face a steady breeze throughout the day, with gusts reaching over 40 km/h, especially in the afternoon.

These coastal winds could make for challenging shot-making. Here's a full breakdown of Saturday’s weather outlook for Round 3 of the championship:

Morning

Temperature: 67°F

Conditions: Partly sunny

Wind: WNW at 9 mph

Wind Gusts: Up to 20 mph

Humidity: 67%

Dew Point: 52°F

Probability of Precipitation: 4%

Precipitation: 0.0 in

Cloud Cover: 48%

Visibility: 10 in

Afternoon

Temperature: 68°C

Conditions: Partly sunny and breezy

Wind: W at 15 mph

Wind Gusts: Up to 28 mph

Humidity: 67%

Dew Point: 56°F

Probability of Precipitation: 8%

Precipitation: 0.0 in

Cloud Cover: 54%

Visibility: 10 in

Evening

Temperature: 61°C

Conditions: Cloudy

Wind: W at 10 mph

Wind Gusts: Up to 25 mph

Humidity: 84%

Dew Point: 57°F

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 in

Cloud Cover: 85%

Visibility: 10 in

What is the final prize money payout for the AIG Women’s Open?

The 2025 AIG Women’s Open is set to make history with a record-breaking purse of $9.75 million, marking a significant step forward in the growth of women’s golf. The champion will take home $1.463 million, the largest winner’s share ever awarded at this tournament.

This year’s purse makes it the third-highest in women’s professional golf. Only two events have surpassed it: the U.S. Women’s Open, which offered $12 million earlier in the season, and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which featured a total prize pool of $10.4 million.

Compared to last year, the increase is notable. The 2024 edition of the AIG Women’s Open at St. Andrews had a total purse of $9.5 million, meaning this year’s figure represents a $250,000 boost.

The rise continues the trend of elevating prize money across women’s golf and underscores the growing investment and interest in the sport at the highest level. Here is the final prize money payout of the AIG Women’s Open:

Win: $1,462,500

2: $962,424

3: $697,059

4: $538,313

5: $432,493

6: $353,120

7: $294,915

8: $257,879

9: $231,421

10: $210,253

11: $194,374

12: $181,145

13: $169,504

14: $158,925

15: $149,398

16: $140,933

17: $133,530

18: $127,178

19: $121,889

20: $117,651

21: $113,424

22: $109,186

23: $104,958

24: $100,721

25: $97,019

26: $93,318

27: $89,695

28: $85,904

29: $82,202

30: $79,027

31: $75,851

32: $72,675

33: $69,499

34: $66,324

35: $63,684

36: $61,034

37: $58,395

38: $55,745

39: $53,095

40: $50,981

41: $48,867

42: $46,754

43: $44,630

44: $42,516

45: $40,928

46: $39,340

47: $37,752

48: $36,164

49: $34,576

50: $32,989

51: $31,937

52: $30,875

53: $29,813

54: $28,761

55: $27,699

56: $26,637

57: $25,586

58: $24,523

59: $23,472

60: $22,410

61: $21,884

62: $21,348

63: $20,822

64: $20,296

65: $19,760

66: $19,234

67: $18,708

68: $18,172

69: $17,646

70: $17,120

71: $12,777

72: $12,482

73: $12,186

74: $11,891

75: $11,595

76: $11,300

