2025 AIG Women’s Open R3 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at Royal Porthcawl?

By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Aug 01, 2025 16:50 GMT
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

The third round of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open is expected to unfold under partly sunny skies and breezy conditions at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club on Saturday, August 2. According to AccuWeather, players will face a steady breeze throughout the day, with gusts reaching over 40 km/h, especially in the afternoon.

These coastal winds could make for challenging shot-making. Here's a full breakdown of Saturday’s weather outlook for Round 3 of the championship:

Morning

  • Temperature: 67°F
  • Conditions: Partly sunny
  • Wind: WNW at 9 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 20 mph
  • Humidity: 67%
  • Dew Point: 52°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 4%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 in
  • Cloud Cover: 48%
  • Visibility: 10 in

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 68°C
  • Conditions: Partly sunny and breezy
  • Wind: W at 15 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 28 mph
  • Humidity: 67%
  • Dew Point: 56°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 8%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 in
  • Cloud Cover: 54%
  • Visibility: 10 in

Evening

  • Temperature: 61°C
  • Conditions: Cloudy
  • Wind: W at 10 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 25 mph
  • Humidity: 84%
  • Dew Point: 57°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 25%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 in
  • Cloud Cover: 85%
  • Visibility: 10 in
What is the final prize money payout for the AIG Women’s Open?

The 2025 AIG Women’s Open is set to make history with a record-breaking purse of $9.75 million, marking a significant step forward in the growth of women’s golf. The champion will take home $1.463 million, the largest winner’s share ever awarded at this tournament.

This year’s purse makes it the third-highest in women’s professional golf. Only two events have surpassed it: the U.S. Women’s Open, which offered $12 million earlier in the season, and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which featured a total prize pool of $10.4 million.

Compared to last year, the increase is notable. The 2024 edition of the AIG Women’s Open at St. Andrews had a total purse of $9.5 million, meaning this year’s figure represents a $250,000 boost.

The rise continues the trend of elevating prize money across women’s golf and underscores the growing investment and interest in the sport at the highest level. Here is the final prize money payout of the AIG Women’s Open:

  • Win: $1,462,500
  • 2: $962,424
  • 3: $697,059
  • 4: $538,313
  • 5: $432,493
  • 6: $353,120
  • 7: $294,915
  • 8: $257,879
  • 9: $231,421
  • 10: $210,253
  • 11: $194,374
  • 12: $181,145
  • 13: $169,504
  • 14: $158,925
  • 15: $149,398
  • 16: $140,933
  • 17: $133,530
  • 18: $127,178
  • 19: $121,889
  • 20: $117,651
  • 21: $113,424
  • 22: $109,186
  • 23: $104,958
  • 24: $100,721
  • 25: $97,019
  • 26: $93,318
  • 27: $89,695
  • 28: $85,904
  • 29: $82,202
  • 30: $79,027
  • 31: $75,851
  • 32: $72,675
  • 33: $69,499
  • 34: $66,324
  • 35: $63,684
  • 36: $61,034
  • 37: $58,395
  • 38: $55,745
  • 39: $53,095
  • 40: $50,981
  • 41: $48,867
  • 42: $46,754
  • 43: $44,630
  • 44: $42,516
  • 45: $40,928
  • 46: $39,340
  • 47: $37,752
  • 48: $36,164
  • 49: $34,576
  • 50: $32,989
  • 51: $31,937
  • 52: $30,875
  • 53: $29,813
  • 54: $28,761
  • 55: $27,699
  • 56: $26,637
  • 57: $25,586
  • 58: $24,523
  • 59: $23,472
  • 60: $22,410
  • 61: $21,884
  • 62: $21,348
  • 63: $20,822
  • 64: $20,296
  • 65: $19,760
  • 66: $19,234
  • 67: $18,708
  • 68: $18,172
  • 69: $17,646
  • 70: $17,120
  • 71: $12,777
  • 72: $12,482
  • 73: $12,186
  • 74: $11,891
  • 75: $11,595
  • 76: $11,300
Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli is a golf writer

Edited by Tushar Bahl
