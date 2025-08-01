What is the projected cutline at the 2025 AIG Women's Open?

The AIG Women's Open kicked off the tournament on July 31 and is currently underway at one of the most historic courses, the Royal Porthcawl Golf Course in Wales. So far, Miyu Yamasita leads the AIG Women's Open with a total score of 11-under par (as of this writing).

Behind Yamasita, scores continue to drop swiftly, and the tournament's third place is at 4-under par. Speaking about the tournament leaderboard, the projected cut line is expected to be around 2-over par.

The AIG Women's Open has 121 golfers competing, and after 36 holes, only the top 65 and ties will advance to the weekend. This year's tournament also has a record purse value of $9.5 million, making it one of the most lucrative events on the LPGA Tour.

How did the Round 1 leaderboard for the AIG Women's Open look?

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Round 1 of the AIG Women's Open was pretty competitive. Rio Takeda and Eri Okayama led the competition after the first round, with a total score of 5-under par. Speaking of the leaderboard, here's a peek at the top 50 after the conclusion of play on Thursday.

T1 - Rio Takeda (-5)

T1 - Eri Okayama (-5)

3 - Miyu Yamashita (-4)

T4 - Emma Spitz (-3)

T4 - In Gee Chun (-3)

T4 - Mimi Rhodes (-3)

T4 - Laura Fuenfstueck (-3)

T4 - Manon De Roey (-3)

T4 - Alexa Pano (-3)

T4 - Ina Yoon (-3)

T4 - Chisato Iwai (-3)

T4 - Mao Saigo (-3)

T4 - Shiho Kuwaki (-3)

T14 - Narin An (-2)

T14 - Auston Kim (-2)

T14 - Haeran Ryu (-2)

T14 - Nelly Korda (-2)

T14 - Ayaka Furue (-2)

T14 - Linn Grant (-2)

T14 - Miranda Wang (-2)

T14 - Darcy Lee (-2)

T14 - A Lim Kim (-2)

T14 - Lindy Duncan (-2)

T14 - Brooke Matthews (-2)

T14 - Minjee Lee (-2)

T14 - Jeeno Thitikul (-2)

T14 - Andrea Lee (-2)

T14 - Amy Yang (-2)

T14 - Ingrid Lindblad (-2)

T30 - Kristen Gillman (-1)

T30 - Diksha Dagar (-1)

T30 - Chiara Tamburlini (-1)

T30 - Pajaree Anannarukarn (-1)

T30 - Angel Yin (-1)

T30 - Georgia Hall (-1)

T30 - Esther Henseleit (-1)

T30 - Patty Tavatanakit (-1)

T30 - Minami Katsu (-1)

T30 - Elizabeth Szokol (-1)

T30 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-1)

T30 - Sara Kouskova (-1)

T30 - Sora Kamiya (-1)

T30 - Lucy Li (-1)

T30 - Olivia Cowan (-1)

T30 - Gabriela Ruffels (-1)

T30 - Brooke Henderson (-1)

T30 - Grace Kim (-1)

T30 - Sei Young Kim (-1)

T30 - Wei-Ling Hsu (-1)

T30 - Dongeun Lee (-1)

