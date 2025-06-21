Who is Rio Takeda? All about the 22-YO Japanese golfer making waves at the KPMG PGA Championship?

Rio Takeda is competing at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week. The 22-year-old has taken Fields Ranch East by storm with her strong performance in the first two rounds of the Major Championship.

In Round 1, she shot four birdies and two bogeys to score 2-under 70. Takeda is yet to complete her second round but has hit two birdies and three bogeys through 14 holes at the time of writing.

At one point during Round 2 on Friday (June 20), she was tied for the lead with Jeeno Thitikul. However, she later slipped down the ranks and is currently placed T4.

With the current projected cutline of 7-over, the Japanese star seems well on her way to advance to the weekend rounds. Here's taking a look at her journey in golf so far:

Early Life

Rio Takeda was born in Koshi, Kumamoto in Japan, on April 2nd, 2003. Her mother, Satoko Hirase, and aunt, Mayumi Hirase, were both pro golfers. The latter has registered 18 wins on the JLPA Tour and one win on the LPGA Tour.

Takeda took up golf when she was six years old and found success in the sport in her amateur years. She won the 39th Kyushu Junior Golf Championship and in 2021, received low amateur honors at the 54th Japan Women's Open Golf Championship.

The title paved her way to the final qualifying for the JLPGA Tour, where she finished fifth.

When did Rio Takeda turn pro?

Rio Takeda at the TOTO Japan Classic 2024 (Source: Getty)

Rio Takeda turned pro in 2022. She recorded eight wins on the JLPGA Tour.

As a non-member, Takeda made six starts on the LPGA Tour, including four Major Championships. In 2024, she won the co-sanctioned TOTO Japan Classic while still not possessing a Tour card.

However, the young golfer was offered an immediate Tour membership for the 2025 season due to the victory, which she deferred. Takeda finally joined the LPGA Tour in 2025 and registered her first title in her rookie year itself, by winning the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA in March this year.

Record in Major Championships

Rio Takeda at the U.S. Women's Open 2025 (Source: Getty)

The first Major Championship that Rio Takeda participated in was the 2024 US Women's Open. She displayed a spectacular performance as a rookie, finishing T9 at the Lancaster Country Club.

Takeda took part in all the remaining four Major Championships that season.

2024 Major Championships record:

US Women's Open: T9

Women's PGA Championship: T32

Evian Championship: T55

AIG Women's Open: CUT

The only Major event that the young golfer hadn't taken part in last year was the Chevron Championship. This year, she made her debut at the first Major of the season and finished T59.

At the 2025 US Women's Open, the 22-year-old improved on her already excellent history at the tournament by finishing T2 behind Maja Stark. Takeda had tied with World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

