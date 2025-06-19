JJ Spaun made Maja Stark cry following US Open win

The whole golf world was in tears when JJ Spaun won the 2025 US Open. The golfer played a fantastic fourth round, finishing with consecutive birdies on holes 17 and 18 for a total score of 1 under par in the tournament. Spaun not only stood tall at the challenging Oakmont, but he also became the only golfer to finish under par. Maja Stark recently reacted to his victory, alleging that she, too, cried during it.

Maja Stark has been in incredible form recently, winning the 2025 US Women's Open. For the Swedish golfer, this was her maiden major win, making it the pinnacle of her career thus far. According to Stark, despite being so big, her win did not make her cry, but on the other hand, Spaun's did.

The US Women's Open dropped this comment from Maja Stark on their X account. The golfer particularly admired JJ Spaun's emotional moment with his children after scoring those two birdies. She claimed it was simply a great time.

"I didn't cry after I won, but I cried after J.J. Spaun won because I was so excited for him. Hearing how he almost quit last year, finishing with two birdies and finishing in this fashion...seeing his kids hug him. That just makes me emotional." Stark stated.

JJ Spaun considered leaving golf in 2024. He was done playing in the PGA, but according to TalkSport, Spaun saw the film Wimbledon (a rom-com) and changed his mind. He gave the game another chance, and it eventually paid off.

JJ Spaun once explained how important it is for him to play in the PGA

2025 U.S. OPEN - Final Round - Source: Getty

JJ Spaun gave an interview on March 15 during the Players Championship 2025. After 54 holes, he was in the lead and had the opportunity to end his three-year winless streak. In the press conference before the final round, JJ Spaun stated that even playing in the PGA is a big deal for him.

JJ Spaun claimed that he was not raised to be a golfer, and this is just something that he found himself to be good at. The golfer explained,

"I wasn't raised or groomed to be a professional golfer. I walked onto a California state school. I didn't really -- I guess I kind of blossomed as I took on this journey, whether it was like junior golf, then high school golf, then college. I didn't know what my ceiling was, I guess you could say. I still guess I don't know what it is."

He continued,

"But if you were to say before I turned pro, Hey, you're going to win a PGA TOUR event and you're going to play nine, ten years out there, you're going to make some good money and you're going to have fun doing it, that would be a great accomplishment in my terms."

At the end of the 2025 Players Championship, Spaun tied for first with Rory McIlroy. After a stunning playoff between the two, McIlroy ended up clinching the title.

