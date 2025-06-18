Cheyenne Knight walks down memory lane as she revisits her first LPGA Tour win

LPGA pro Cheyenne Knight has looked back on her first win on the LPGA Tour in her rookie year in 2019.

Knight turned professional in 2018 and earned the Tour card the following year. She has won two titles in her career; Volunteers of America Classic in 2019 and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in 2023. She won the Dow Championship, a team event, alongside Elizabeth Szokol.

Cheyenne Knight after her win at the 2019 Volunteers Of America Classic - Source: Getty

Knight sealed her first LPGA Tour victory with a 18-under par score by defeating Brittany Altomare and Jaye Marie Green by two strokes. In a recent interview with the LPGA, the 28-year-old walked down memory lane as she shared about the moments of her 2019 win in her native Texas ahead of the third Major in the state.

The LPGAT shared a video clip on its social media platform in which Cheyenne Knight was seen watching a snippet of her final putt and her winning moments. Referring to the presence of her family and friends, who witnessed her journey toward the victory, she said:

"To be there and kind of witness that and cheer me on was really special. That was my rookie year and it was such a hard year."

She continued to speak about her mindset ahead of the tournament that week:

"And I feel like that was the first tournament that I kind of accepted if it went well or didn't. And I remember just that last day, I was okay with whatever outcome and just like really in the moment. It was crazy."

Knight labelled it as a 'total life-changing moment', as it changed her career and she retained her LPGA Tour card through the win.

Cheyenne Knight will be teeing up at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship Fields Ranch East in PGA Frisco, Texas this week. Her best outcome at the Major event was T30 in 2023.

How has Cheyenne Knight performed on the LPGA Tour this year?

Knight has played nine events on the LPGA Tour so far this season and has made the cutline in three of them. Besides the missed cuts, she withdrew from the Cognizant Founders Cup in February, after carding 5-over par score in round one, owing to her wrist injury.

The 28-year-old golfer started off her season at the HGV Tournament of Champions in Orlando. She finished in T22 with a 1-under total par score, which remained her best finish this year so far.

Cheyenne Knight at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions 2025 - Source: Getty

Cheyenne Knight finished in a seven-way tie for the 52nd place at the first Major, the Chevron Championship. At the Mizuho Americas Open, Knight finished solo at the 55th position on the leaderboard.

