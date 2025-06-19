How did Nelly Korda perform in R1 of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

Nelly Korda opened her campaign at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with an even-par 72 on Thursday (June 19) at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas. The World No. 1 recorded a steady performance in the first round, carding a 37 on the front nine and a 35 on the back. Her round included one birdie and one bogey on each side of the course. The par-72 layout, measuring 6,604 yards, is hosting the championship for the first time.

Hole 1 (par 5): 5 (par)

Hole 2 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 3 (par 5): 5 (par)

Hole 4 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 5 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 6 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 7 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 8 (par 3): 4 (bogey)

Hole 9 (par 5): 4 (birdie)

Out: 37 (even par)

Hole 10 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 11 (par 4): 3 (birdie)

Hole 12 (par 4): 5 (bogey)

Hole 13 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 14 (par 5): 5 (par)

Hole 15 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 16 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 17 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 18 (par 4): 4 (par)

In: 35 (even par)

Total: 72 (even par)

Nelly Korda entered the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a neck injury

World No. 1 Nelly Korda arrived at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with considerable anticipation, but her build-up was disrupted during practice at PGA Frisco.

Trending

A neck spasm on Monday (June 16) sidelined her from attending the champion’s dinner and required her to wear kinesiology tape, highlighting her ongoing physical issues.

Nelly Korda explained during Tuesday’s press conference that the spasm occurred after she played a shot from the deep rough, which caused her neck to tighten abruptly. Although she indicated that the discomfort had started to improve, the incident affected her preparation and heightened her spinal sensitivity ahead of the tournament. However, she said:

“It’s getting better, but yeah, it was not very good yesterday.”

Nelly Korda also noted that her past neck issues have made her more attentive to any signs of discomfort. She added:

“Obviously, with the injury that I had last year, every single time something kind of flares up in my neck now, I think I feel it a little bit more than what I used to.”

Due to the neck spasm, Korda was unable to attend the champions dinner, an LPGA tradition that honors past Major winners. She contacted defending champion Amy Yang to express her regret, emphasizing the importance of focusing on her health. This is not the first time where neck problems have interfered with her schedule, as she also pulled out of tournaments in late 2024 for similar reasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More