Nelly Korda says young fans are ‘saving her money’ with a series of heartfelt actions

Nelly Korda's game in the last two years or so has been nothing short of exceptional. Ranked #1 in the world, Korda's game has inspired many young golfers, which has also contributed to her fan following. Recently, she narrated a story about her young fans.

On Thursday, Korda is scheduled to tee off at the Fields Ranch East as she is all set to compete in the 2025 KPMG PGA Championship. Ahead of the competition, she was part of a press conference where she was asked how she found the balance between achieving goals and finding the next thing to climb.

Nelly Korda answered:

"I think it's just by loving the game, by inspiring the next generation, seeing all the little girls. Today I had a girl come up to me, and she gave me another Lego set. It was so cute. I'm getting them every week now. I love it. It's saving me money (laughter). But moments like that, interactions like that, that fuels my love for the game. Then competing against the best players in the world, I think it all comes down to like, if you internally want it, and that's a question you always have to ask yourself."
Die-hard fans of Nelly Korda are well aware of her love for Lego. On many occasions, Korda has uploaded images of her building and completing Lego sets. Back in April, Korda was also given a Lego set at the Chevron Championship.

Who will Nelly Korda compete against at the 2025 KPMG PGA Championship? A look at the full field

At the 2025 KPMG PGA Championship, Nelly Korda will be up against some of the best professional golfers. Here is a detailed look at the field:

Sponsor Tournament Invite

  • Mimi Rhodes
  • Stacy Lewis

KPMG Champions

  • Amy Yang
  • Ruoning Yin
  • In Gee Chun
  • Nelly Korda
  • Sei Young Kim
  • Hannah Green
  • Sung Hyun Park
  • Danielle Kang
  • Brooke M. Henderson
  • Yani Tseng
  • Cristie Kerr
  • Anna Nordqvist

Major Championship Winners

  • Mao Saigo
  • Lilia Vu
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Mirim Lee
  • Maja Stark
  • Yuka Saso
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Minjee Lee
  • A Lim Kim
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Celine Boutier
  • Lydia Ko
  • Ashleigh Buhai
  • Sophia Popov

LPGA Tournament Winners

  • Jin Young Ko
  • Grace Kim
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Rose Zhang
  • Leona Maguire
  • Linn Grant
  • Alexa Pano
  • Megan Khang
  • Chanettee Wannasaen
  • Haeran Ryu
  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • Angel Yin
  • Bailey Tardy
  • Linnea Strom
  • Jeeno Thitikul
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Moriya Jutanugarn
  • Jasmine Suwannapura
  • Rio Takeda
  • Yealimi Noh
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Ingrid Lindblad
  • Chisato Iwai

OoM Winner LET, JLPGA, KLPGA

  • Chiara Tamburlini
  • Ina Yoon

Top-10 KPMG Previous Year

  • Miyu Yamashita
  • Lauren Hartlage
  • Hinako Shibuno
  • Caroline Inglis
  • Lexi Thompson
  • Sarah Schmelzel

Rolex Rankings

  • Charley Hull
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Ariya Jutanugarn
  • Akie Iwai
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Jin Hee Im
  • Stephanie Kyriacou
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Andrea Lee
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • Youmin Hwang
  • Lindy Duncan
  • Suji Kim
  • Gaby Lopez
  • Shinsil Bang
  • Gabriela Ruffels
  • Mi Hyang Lee
  • Yui Kawamoto
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Shiho Kuwaki

Top-8 LPGA Prof Natl Champ

  • Allie White
  • Nicole Felce
  • Allie Knight
  • Natalie Vivaldi
  • Alison Curdt
  • Heather Angell
  • Sandra Changkija
  • Ashley Grier

Top Finisher PGA Women's Stroke Play

  • Katelyn Sepmoree

Maternity

  • Joanna Coe

CME Globe Points

  • Somi Lee
  • Jenny Bae
  • Auston Kim
  • Ilhee Lee
  • Yan Liu
  • Minami Katsu
  • Haeji Kang
  • Kristen Gillman
  • Nataliya Guseva
  • Cassie Porter
  • Weiwei Zhang
  • Jenny Shin
  • Miranda Wang
  • Elizabeth Szokol
  • Lucy Li
  • Saki Baba
  • Wei-Ling Hsu
  • Aline Krauter
  • Benedetta Moresco
  • Manon De Roey
  • Robyn Choi
  • Yahui Zhang
  • Albane Valenzuela
  • Brooke Matthews
  • Narin An
  • Gemma Dryburgh
  • Dewi Weber
  • Hira Naveed
  • Yuri Yoshida
  • Aditi Ashok
  • Arpichaya Yubol
  • Soo Bin Joo
  • Azahara Munoz
  • Jeongeun Lee5
  • Peiyun Chien
  • Jiwon Jeon
  • Mary Liu
  • Emily Kristine Pedersen
  • Julia Lopez Ramirez
  • Gigi Stoll
  • Jing Yan
  • Karis Davidson
  • Paula Reto
  • Muni He
  • Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
  • Ryann O'Toole
  • Jeongeun Lee6
  • Caroline Masson
  • Brianna Do
  • Ruixin Liu
  • Kumkang Park
  • Mariel Galdiano
  • Pornanong Phatlum
  • Frida Kinhult
  • Cheyenne Knight
  • Madison Young
  • Yu Liu
  • Morgane Metraux
  • Savannah Grewal
  • Georgia Hall
  • Gurleen Kaur
  • Olivia Cowan
  • Yuna Nishimura
  • Bianca Pagdanganan
  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff
