Nelly Korda says young fans are ‘saving her money’ with a series of heartfelt actions

Nelly Korda's game in the last two years or so has been nothing short of exceptional. Ranked #1 in the world, Korda's game has inspired many young golfers, which has also contributed to her fan following. Recently, she narrated a story about her young fans.

On Thursday, Korda is scheduled to tee off at the Fields Ranch East as she is all set to compete in the 2025 KPMG PGA Championship. Ahead of the competition, she was part of a press conference where she was asked how she found the balance between achieving goals and finding the next thing to climb.

Nelly Korda answered:

"I think it's just by loving the game, by inspiring the next generation, seeing all the little girls. Today I had a girl come up to me, and she gave me another Lego set. It was so cute. I'm getting them every week now. I love it. It's saving me money (laughter). But moments like that, interactions like that, that fuels my love for the game. Then competing against the best players in the world, I think it all comes down to like, if you internally want it, and that's a question you always have to ask yourself."

Die-hard fans of Nelly Korda are well aware of her love for Lego. On many occasions, Korda has uploaded images of her building and completing Lego sets. Back in April, Korda was also given a Lego set at the Chevron Championship.

Who will Nelly Korda compete against at the 2025 KPMG PGA Championship? A look at the full field

Nelly Korda clicked at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open [Image via Imagn]

At the 2025 KPMG PGA Championship, Nelly Korda will be up against some of the best professional golfers. Here is a detailed look at the field:

Sponsor Tournament Invite

Mimi Rhodes

Stacy Lewis

KPMG Champions

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

In Gee Chun

Nelly Korda

Sei Young Kim

Hannah Green

Sung Hyun Park

Danielle Kang

Brooke M. Henderson

Yani Tseng

Cristie Kerr

Anna Nordqvist

Major Championship Winners

Mao Saigo

Lilia Vu

Jennifer Kupcho

Patty Tavatanakit

Mirim Lee

Maja Stark

Yuka Saso

Allisen Corpuz

Minjee Lee

A Lim Kim

Ayaka Furue

Celine Boutier

Lydia Ko

Ashleigh Buhai

Sophia Popov

LPGA Tournament Winners

Jin Young Ko

Grace Kim

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Rose Zhang

Leona Maguire

Linn Grant

Alexa Pano

Megan Khang

Chanettee Wannasaen

Haeran Ryu

Hyo Joo Kim

Angel Yin

Bailey Tardy

Linnea Strom

Jeeno Thitikul

Lauren Coughlin

Moriya Jutanugarn

Jasmine Suwannapura

Rio Takeda

Yealimi Noh

Madelene Sagstrom

Ingrid Lindblad

Chisato Iwai

OoM Winner LET, JLPGA, KLPGA

Chiara Tamburlini

Ina Yoon

Top-10 KPMG Previous Year

Miyu Yamashita

Lauren Hartlage

Hinako Shibuno

Caroline Inglis

Lexi Thompson

Sarah Schmelzel

Rolex Rankings

Charley Hull

Esther Henseleit

Ariya Jutanugarn

Akie Iwai

Carlota Ciganda

Jin Hee Im

Stephanie Kyriacou

Nasa Hataoka

Andrea Lee

Hye-Jin Choi

Youmin Hwang

Lindy Duncan

Suji Kim

Gaby Lopez

Shinsil Bang

Gabriela Ruffels

Mi Hyang Lee

Yui Kawamoto

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Shiho Kuwaki

Top-8 LPGA Prof Natl Champ

Allie White

Nicole Felce

Allie Knight

Natalie Vivaldi

Alison Curdt

Heather Angell

Sandra Changkija

Ashley Grier

Top Finisher PGA Women's Stroke Play

Katelyn Sepmoree

Maternity

Joanna Coe

CME Globe Points

Somi Lee

Jenny Bae

Auston Kim

Ilhee Lee

Yan Liu

Minami Katsu

Haeji Kang

Kristen Gillman

Nataliya Guseva

Cassie Porter

Weiwei Zhang

Jenny Shin

Miranda Wang

Elizabeth Szokol

Lucy Li

Saki Baba

Wei-Ling Hsu

Aline Krauter

Benedetta Moresco

Manon De Roey

Robyn Choi

Yahui Zhang

Albane Valenzuela

Brooke Matthews

Narin An

Gemma Dryburgh

Dewi Weber

Hira Naveed

Yuri Yoshida

Aditi Ashok

Arpichaya Yubol

Soo Bin Joo

Azahara Munoz

Jeongeun Lee5

Peiyun Chien

Jiwon Jeon

Mary Liu

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Gigi Stoll

Jing Yan

Karis Davidson

Paula Reto

Muni He

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Ryann O'Toole

Jeongeun Lee6

Caroline Masson

Brianna Do

Ruixin Liu

Kumkang Park

Mariel Galdiano

Pornanong Phatlum

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Madison Young

Yu Liu

Morgane Metraux

Savannah Grewal

Georgia Hall

Gurleen Kaur

Olivia Cowan

Yuna Nishimura

Bianca Pagdanganan

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

