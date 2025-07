AIG Women's Open 2025 round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The fifth and final major of the 2025 season, the AIG Women's Open, is currently taking place at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in South Wales. The tournament is highly anticipated in the golf world because of its extremely strong field of 144 competitors. Interestingly, all of the top ten Rolex Women's World Golf ranked players are competing in this year's AIG Women's Open.

Royal Porthcawl Golf Club is ideal and popular among golfers; thus, a competitive tournament may be expected. Round 1 is currently underway, and Eri Okayama leads the AIG Women's Open with a total score of 5 under par.

Talking about the tournament, this year's AIG Women's Open boasts a record-breaking purse of $9.75 million. This means that whoever wins the event will get $1,462,500. The second round of the tournament will begin on August 1, and here are the details of the tee groups for that day.

What are the tee groupings for Round 2 at the AIG Women's Open?

AIG Women's Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Round 2 of the AIG Women's Open is expected to feature some excellent tee groupings. Let's have a look at them (Timing in BST):

6:30 AM - Casandra Alexander, Minami Katsu, Linnea Strom

6:41 AM - Lindy Duncan, Sayaka Takahashi, Alice Hewson

6:52 AM - Jenny Shin, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Gemma Dryburgh

7:03 AM - Anna Nordqvist, Akie Iwai, Helen Briem

7:14 AM - Rio Takeda, Miyu Yamashita, Patty Tavatanakit

7:25 AM - Esther Henseleit, Chanettee Wannasaen, A Lim Kim

7:36 AM - Georgia Hall, Jennifer Kupcho, Darcey Harry

7:47 AM - Jin Young Ko, Madelene Sagstrom, Megan Khang

7:58 AM - Ayaka Furue, Jinhee Im, Linn Grant

8:09 AM - Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Lottie Woad

8:20 AM - Hyojoo Kim, Celine Boutier, Yealimi Noh

8:31 AM - Ariya Jutanugarn, Nelly Korda, Angel Yin

8:47 AM - Haeran Ryu, Steph Kyriacou, Auston Kim

8:58 AM - Stacy Lewis, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Alexandra Forsterling

9:09 AM - Carlota Ciganda, Mimi Rhodes, In Gee Chun

9:20 AM - Dasom Ma, Chiara Tamburlini, Narin An

9:31 AM - Shinsil Bang, Bronte Law, Carla Bernat (a)

9:42 AM - Mi Hyang Lee, Nastasia Nadaud, Meja Ortengren (a)

9:53 AM - Pei-yun Chien, Diksha Dagar, Soo Bin Joo

10:04 AM - Kristen Gillman, Hira Naveed, Mary Liu

10:15 AM - Yuri Yoshida, Perrine Delacour, Morgane Metraux

10:26 AM - Emma Spitz, Amelia Garvey, Anna Foster

10:37 AM - Cassie Porter, Dewi Weber, Marta Martin

10:48 AM - Haeji Kang, Maria Hernandez, Brianna Do

11:15 AM - Sophia Popov, Shannon Tan, Cara Gainer

11:26 AM - Dongeun Lee, Lauren Walsh, Anna Huang

11:37 AM - Shuri Sakuma, Wei Ling Hsu, Aline Krauter

11:48 AM - Somi Lee, Shiho Kuwaki, Liz Young

11:59 AM - Hinako Shibuno, Mao Saigo, Allisen Corpuz

12:10 PM - Nasa Hataoka, Sarah Schmelzel, Gaby Lopez

12:21 PM - Sei Young Kim, Ashleigh Buhai, Yuka Saso

12:32 PM - Jiyai Shin, Chisato Iwai, Ingrid Lindblad

12:43 PM - Andrea Lee, Amy Yang, Leona Maguire

12:54 PM - Ruoning Yin, Grace Kim, Brooke Henderson

1:05 PM - Maja Stark, Lauren Coughlin, Hye Jin Choi

1:16 PM - Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Charley Hull

1:32 PM - Hannah Green, Rose Zhang, Jeneath Wong (a)

1:43 PM - Gabriela Ruffels, Albane Valenzuela, Paula Martin Sampedro (a)

1:54 PM - Ina Yoon, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Alexa Pano

2:05 PM - Nataliya Guseva, Olivia Cowen, Lydia Hall

2:16 PM - Lucy Li, Sora Kamiya, Kirsten Rudgeley

2:27 PM - Manon De Roey, Sara Kouskova, Saki Baba

2:38 PM - Nanna Koertz Madsen, Jungmin Hong, Moriya Jutanugarn

2:49 PM - Yani Tseng, Weiwei Zhang, Paula Reto

3:00 PM - Jenny Bae, Eri Okayama, Ilhee Lee

3:11 PM - Yan Liu, Arpichaya Yubol, Karis Davidson

3:22 PM - Miranda Wang, Elizabeth Szokol, Alessandra Fanali

3:33 PM - Brooke Matthews, Momoka Kobori, Laura Fuenfstueck

