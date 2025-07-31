  • home icon
Watch: Jeeno Thitikul polishes her game as she eyes trophy at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 31, 2025 04:12 GMT
LPGA: KPMG Women
LPGA Tour star Jeeno Thitikul - Image Source: Imagn

World No. 2 golfer Jeeno Thitikul is gearing up to compete at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club. Hoping to win her first major championship title, she headed to the course to tighten up her game ahead of the tournament.

The LPGA Tour posted several videos of Thitikul practicing her swing at Porthcawl. She was dressed in a pink shirt and black trousers and was captured hitting a long drive on the course’s 13th hole. The post’s caption read,

“World No. 2 out on the links 🏌️‍♀️
Jeeno Thitikul will be making her 14th LPGA Tour start of the season at the AIG Women’s Open. She picked up her first win of the year at the Mizuho Americas Open, winning by four strokes ahead of Céline Boutier.

The 22-year-old golfer competed in the first four majors of the year, missing the cut only in the U.S. Women’s Open. She came close to winning her first major championship title at the Amundi Evian Championship. However, she was bested by Grace Kim, who beat her with an eagle on the second extra hole during the playoff.

When speaking on the heartbreaking loss at the Evian Championship, Jeeno Thitikul maintained a positive outlook on the state of her game. She said that the performance didn’t discourage her but rather gave her even more confidence to fight for the title at Royal Porthcawl this weekend.

Jeeno Thitikul says that winning the 2025 AIG Women’s Open would “mean the world” to her

During a pre-tournament press conference at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Jeeno Thitikul was asked to share what it would mean to her if she could win the final major of the year. She said,

“It would mean the world for sure.”

The five-time LPGA Tour winner admitted that she has had some doubts about winning the tournament because it’s being played on a links course, which she isn’t familiar with.

“It's not my type of the golf course that I grew up. In Thailand, we don't have links courses like this and we don't have really windy conditions and then also, like, rainy conditions like that where I grew up,” she added.
Jeeno Thitikul shared that she has picked up a few tips and tricks for playing on links golf courses over the years. Apart from playing with the wind, she has also learned that developing a strong mentality is one of the keys to conquering the courses.

The five-time Ladies European Tour winner also believes that patience plays a huge role in how her result at a links golf course will turn out. She has learned to accept that bogeys will come “for sure." Therefore, she is placing more importance on how to bounce back and “stay in the present” whenever the game doesn’t go her way.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
