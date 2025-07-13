Who won the Amundi Evian Championship 2025? Full leaderboard explored

Grace Kim has emerged victorious at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. The tournament's final round has concluded, and it was a challenging one for all golfers. A lot of renowned names performed quite well, and at one point, the lead was regularly changing. Jeeno Thitikul and Grace Kim finished with the lowest scores after 72 holes at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Ad

Thitikul finished her final round with a score of four under par, bringing her total to 14 under par. Because of this, she was one shot ahead of amateur golfer Lottie Woad, who played a fantastic final round of 7 under par. Thitikul had a solid lead, but Grace Kim caught up with her after hitting an eagle on her final hole of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship.

Kim completed her final round with a total score of 4 under par, bringing her total to 14 under par. This was the perfect way to close the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, as they faced a battle in a tough playoff. Both golfers shot a birdie on their first playoff hole, but Kim flipped the table on the second after hitting another eagle, thus winning the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship in style.

Ad

Trending

How does the final leaderboard for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship look?

The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Since the first round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, the leaderboard has been rather competitive. Many golfers experienced ups and downs, but here are the top 74 golfers who made the cut, along with their final positions and scores:

T1. Jeeno Thitikul (THA) – -14

T1. Grace Kim (AUS) – -14

T3. Lottie Woad (a) (ENG) – -13

T3. Minjee Lee (AUS) – -13

T5. Angel Yin (USA) – -12

T5. Andrea Lee (USA) – -12

T7. Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) – -11

T7. Leona Maguire (IRL) – -11

T9. Gaby Lopez (MEX) – -10

T9. Gabriela Ruffels (AUS) – -10

T11. Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN) – -9

T11. Rio Takeda (JPN) – -9

T11. Jennifer Kupcho (USA) – -9

T14. Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) – -8

T14. Chisato Iwai (JPN) – -8

T14. Miyu Yamashita (JPN) – -8

T14. Hye-Jin Choi (KOR) – -8

T14. Somi Lee (KOR) – -8

T14. Cara Gainer (ENG) – -8

20. Casandra Alexander (RSA) – -7

T21. Megan Khang (USA) – -6

T21. Perrine Delacour (FRA) – -6

T21. Narin An (KOR) – -6

T21. Celine Boutier (FRA) – -6

T21. Ruixin Liu (CHN) – -6

T21. Nastasia Nadaud (FRA) – -6

T21. Yuri Yoshida (JPN) – -6

T28. Julia Lopez Ramirez (ESP) – -5

T28. Mi Hyang Lee (KOR) – -5

T28. Aditi Ashok (IND) – -5

T31. Jasmine Suwannapura (THA) – -4

T31. Brooke M. Henderson (CAN) – -4

T31. Hyo Joo Kim (KOR) – -4

T31. Jenny Shin (KOR) – -4

T35. Rose Zhang (USA) – -3

T35. Jin Young Ko (KOR) – -3

T35. Mary Liu (CHN) – -3

T38. Manon De Roey (BEL) – -2

T38. Jeongeun Lee5 (KOR) – -2

T38. Jin Hee Im (KOR) – -2

T38. Paula Reto (RSA) – -2

T38. Mao Saigo (JPN) – -2

T43. Chanettee Wannasaen (THA) – -1

T43. Aline Krauter (GER) – -1

T43. Patty Tavatanakit (THA) – -1

T43. Nelly Korda (USA) – -1

T43. Auston Kim (USA) – -1

T43. Peiyun Chien (TPE) – -1

T49. Gemma Dryburgh (SCO) – E

T49. Youmin Hwang (KOR) – E

T49. Esther Henseleit (GER) – E

T49. Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) – E

T49. Allisen Corpuz (USA) – E

T49. Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) – E

T49. Sarah Schmelzel (USA) – E

T56. Amy Yang (KOR) – +1

T56. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) – +1

T56. Helen Briem (GER) – +1

T59. Azahara Munoz (ESP) – +2

T59. Jenny Bae (USA) – +2

T59. Nasa Hataoka (JPN) – +2

T59. Ayaka Furue (JPN) – +2

T59. Brianna Do (USA) – +2

T59. Shannon Tan (SGP) – +2

T65. Hira Naveed (AUS) – +3

T65. Lucy Li (USA) – +3

T65. Ina Yoon (KOR) – +3

T68. Minami Katsu (JPN) – +5

T68. Gigi Stoll (USA) – +5

T70. Maria Marin (a) (COL) – +6

T70. Haeji Kang (KOR) – +6

T70. Weiwei Zhang (CHN) – +6

73. Bronte Law (ENG) – +8

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More