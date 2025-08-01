Lydia Ko reflects on 'hard' and 'wonderful' things as she pens an emotional letter to her 15-year-old self

Lydia Ko is currently defending her title at the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Mid Glamorgan. Amid her contest at the golf major in Wales, the LPGA Tour professional has penned a heartfelt letter to her 15-year-old self.Ko's journey in the world of professional golf has been amazing so far. She became the world number one when she was just 17 years, 9 months, and 9 days old. The reigning Olympic champ and 23x LPGA Tour winner, Lydia Ko, was featured in a video by Rolex today (August 1).In the clip, the LPGA Hall of Famer penned down a meaningful and emotional letter for her 15-year-old self. The letter reflected a monologue from the golfer, which urged a young Lydia Ko to never give up.The 2024 AIG Women's Open Champion could be heard saying:&quot;...so much is about to happen, wonderful things and hard things. You will learn and grow as a person from all of them. You will lose track of all the firsts and the youngest evers you said. Never take a single day, a single moment for granted.&quot;Ko was also spotted saying in the clip by Rolex:&quot;The truest axiom of golf is this, no matter how you are playing, it will change. Just as quickly as the game can slip away with hard work and self-belief, it can come back.&quot;Take a look at the full clip by Rolex on Instagram that reflects Lydia Ko's message: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKo has experienced early success before she even stepped into the LPGA Tour or LET. At five years of age, she began playing golf after her mother took her to a golf shop.By the age of fifteen, Lydia Ko had already won the McCormack Medals in 2011, 2012, and 2013. Ko also won the 2012 NSW Women's Open, the 2012 and 2013 CN Canadian Women's Open.She made a record for being the youngest golfer to win the aforementioned LPGA Tour contest in 2012 at fifteen years and four months old.When did Lydia Ko and Rolex start their partnership?Ko started her bond with Rolex back in 2014. She was still in her developing years back then, and the popular watch brand enlisted her as an official testimonee.In the upcoming years, Lydia Ko gained considerable success in her professional golf career. 2015 witnessed her become the youngest woman to lift the Amundi Evian Championship title. In the same year, she became the youngest golfer to win the LPGA Rolex Player of the Year award.In 2022, she gained the number one spot on Rolex Rankings by winning the CME Group Tour Championship for a second time. As a part of her deal with Rolex, Ko often sports their watches as a part of her attire.The most prominent addition to Lydia's esteemed Rolex lineup is the world-renowned Rolex Yacht Master 40 in Everose Gold.