Who is Stephanie Kyriacou? All you need to know about the Australian professional golfer

Stephanie Kyriacou is chasing her first top 10 of the season at the LPGA Tour's 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup. After 54 holes, the Australian is T10 with a score of 5 under, 12 strokes behind the leader.

Kyriacou was born in Sydney in 2000. She has Lebanese and Greek ascendants from her mother and father, respectively. Her father introduced her to golf when she was only four years old.

16-year-old Stephanie Kyriacou at the 2017 TOYOTA Junior Golf World Cup (Image via Getty).

Stephanie Kyriacou developed quickly and was one of the stars of the Jack Newton Junior Golf Programme in her homeland. Her time in Australian amateur golf was outstanding, with five victories between 2017 and 2019.

Among her victories was the 2019 Australian Masters of the Amateurs. She also won the Port Phillip Open Amateur twice (2017, and 2019), the 2017 Victorian Women's Amateur and the 2019 Queensland Amateur Championship.

In 2020 (while still an amateur) she played in the Ladies European Tour's Australian Women's Classic, thanks to a sponsor's exemption. Kyriacou won the event with a score of 22 under, eight strokes ahead of Korea's Ayeon Cho.

This victory gave her the tour card for two seasons. Two days later, Kyriacou turned professional and began her career in Europe.

Stephanie Kyriacou's professional career at a glance

Stephanie Kyriacou began playing golf professionally in 2020, although she saw little action that season due to restrictions imposed by the Covid 19.

Her first full season was in 2021, in which she won her second tournament on the circuit, the Big Green Egg Open. The Australian carded a score of 18-under 270 and beat Finland's Sanna Nuutinen by two strokes.

That same year, Kyriacou played in the LPGA Tour's Q-School and earned her card for the following season. As a rookie, she played 21 events, with 13 cuts passed and a T7 (AIG Women's Open) as her best result.

In her second year on the LPGA Tour (2023), she was much better, as she played 21 tournaments, with 17 cuts passed and a T4 (Dana Open) as her best result. In 2024 she has played seven events with four cuts passed and a T18 (T-Mobile Match Play) as best result.

Stephanie Kyriacou has played 11 editions of the Major championships with only one missed cut and two Top 10s. Her best result was a T7 at the 2022 AIG Women's Open.

In 2023, she was called to represent Australia at the International Crown at TPC Harding Park in the United States. Kyriacou and teammates Minjee Lee, Hanna Green and Sarah Kemp defeated Sweden in the semifinals, but ultimately finished second after losing to Thailand in the final.