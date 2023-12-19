Ladies European Tour 2024 Schedule: Dates, venues and more 

The Ladies European Tour is ending its 2023 season with the Q-School. More than 150 players are in Morocco looking to join the circuit for the 2024 season, which already has an official schedule.

Europe's premier women's tour recently unveiled its schedule for the 2024 season. The calendar includes 30 events, 28 of which are Ladies European Tour events per se, as it also includes the Olympic Games and the Solheim Cup.

The Ladies European Tour 2024 schedule also takes into consideration stops for two of the five majors of the season, the Amundi Evian Championship and the AIG Women's Open.

Expand Tweet

Ladies European Tour Full 2024 Schedule

Below is the full Ladies European Tour schedule for 2024:

February 8-11 : Magical Kenya Ladies Open - Venue TBC

: Magical Kenya Ladies Open - Venue TBC February 15-18 : Aramco Saudi Ladies International Presented by PIF - Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: Aramco Saudi Ladies International Presented by PIF - Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 22-24 : Lalla Meryem Cup - Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Course), Rabat, Morocco

: Lalla Meryem Cup - Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Course), Rabat, Morocco March 8-10 : Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - USA - Venue TBC

: Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - USA - Venue TBC March 29-31 : NSW Women's Open - Magenta Shores Golf and Country Club, NSW, Australia

: NSW Women's Open - Magenta Shores Golf and Country Club, NSW, Australia April 5-7 : Australian Women's Classic - Bonville Golf Resort, Bonville, Australia

: Australian Women's Classic - Bonville Golf Resort, Bonville, Australia April 18-21 : Joburg Ladies Open - Modderfontein Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

: Joburg Ladies Open - Modderfontein Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa April 25-28 : Investec South African Women's Open - Erinvale Country & Golf Estate, Cape Town, South Africa

: Investec South African Women's Open - Erinvale Country & Golf Estate, Cape Town, South Africa May 10-12 : Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - Seoul - Venue TBC

: Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - Seoul - Venue TBC May 16-19 : Amundi German Masters - Venue TBC

: Amundi German Masters - Venue TBC May 23-25 : Jabra Ladies Open - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

: Jabra Ladies Open - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France May 31-June 2 : Dormy Open Helsingborg - Allerum Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden

: Dormy Open Helsingborg - Allerum Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden June 6-9 : Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed - Vasatorps Golf Club, Mörarp, Sweden

: Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed - Vasatorps Golf Club, Mörarp, Sweden TBD (w/b June 10) : Potential event in Europe

: Potential event in Europe June 21-23 : Tipsport Czech Ladies Open - Royal Beroun Golf Club, Prague, Czechia

: Tipsport Czech Ladies Open - Royal Beroun Golf Club, Prague, Czechia June 28-30 : VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open - Golf Park Holzhausern, Ennetsee, Switzerland

: VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open - Golf Park Holzhausern, Ennetsee, Switzerland July 3-5 : Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - London - Centurion Club, St Albans, England

: Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - London - Centurion Club, St Albans, England July 11-14 : The Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

: The Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France July 19-21 : Dutch Ladies Open, powered by GOLF.NL - Hilversumsche Golf Club, Hilversum, Netherlands

: Dutch Ladies Open, powered by GOLF.NL - Hilversumsche Golf Club, Hilversum, Netherlands August 7-10 : Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games - Le Golf National, Paris, France

: Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games - Le Golf National, Paris, France August 15-18 : Women's Scottish Open - Venue TBC

: Women's Scottish Open - Venue TBC August 22-25 : AIG Women's Open - The Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

: AIG Women's Open - The Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland August 29-September 1 : KPMG Women's Irish Open - Carton House, The O'Meara Course, Dublin, Ireland

: KPMG Women's Irish Open - Carton House, The O'Meara Course, Dublin, Ireland September 13-15 : The Solheim Cup - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, USA

: The Solheim Cup - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, USA September 19-22 : Confirmed event in Europe - Venue TBC

: Confirmed event in Europe - Venue TBC September 26-28 : Lacoste Ladies Open de France - Golf Barriere Deauville, Deauville, France

: Lacoste Ladies Open de France - Golf Barriere Deauville, Deauville, France October 4-6 : Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - Asia - TBC

: Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - Asia - TBC October date TBC : Hero Women's Indian Open - DLF Country Club, Gurgaon, Delhi, India

: Hero Women's Indian Open - DLF Country Club, Gurgaon, Delhi, India November 1-3 : Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - Riyadh - Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - Riyadh - Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia November 21-23: Mallorca Ladies Golf Open - Golf Son Muntaner, Palma, Mallorca, Spain

Ladies European Tour 2024 schedule: Highlights and venues

The Ladies European Tour schedule for 2024 makes it one of the most universal tours. The 30 events will be held in 18 countries on five continents (excluding three tournaments whose locations are yet to be confirmed).

The country that will host the most Ladies European Tour tournaments will be France with four (including the Olympic Games and the Amundi Evian Championship). Saudi Arabia, Australia, South Africa, Sweden and Scotland will host two events each.

The Ladies European Tour still has seven venues to be confirmed for 2024, and the circuit will be visiting several legendary courses. This includes the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France, the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England and "The Home of Golf", The Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

The calendar also includes the highly lucrative Aramco Team Series, which will consist of six events, starting and finishing in Saudi Arabia. The other four stops will be in the United States, Korea, England and a yet-to-be-confirmed location in Asia.

The circuit expects its tournaments to include a record amount of $34.32 million in prize money.