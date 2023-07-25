5 things you probably didn't know about the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship

The Amundi Evian Championship is all set to be held from July 27-30, 2023, at the Evian Resort Golf Club. The major is celebrating its decade anniversary, and a talented field of 132 golfers will take to the course to pick up another major of the 2023 season.

The major is the youngest one of the five on the roster, and quite a lot of interesting facts remain about it remain unknown. Here are five things you probably did not know about the Amundi Evian Championship.

#1 The Evian Championship became a major only in 2013

Founded in 1994 and originally known as the Evian Masters, it was a major championship on the LET tour. In 2000, it became an event co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour.

It was only in 2013 that the Evian Masters was renamed to the Evian Championship, and the dates for the tournament were moved to August. It became the fifth and final major of the LPGA Tour.

#2 Hyo Joo Kim created history in 2014

Hyo Joo Kim made her debut major at the 2014 Championship and did so in style. Not only did she go on to win the championship, but she also shot an opening round of 61. This became the record for the lowest-ever score in one round of a major - men or women.

#3 The Championship is the LPGA Tour's only stop in France

The LPGA Tour's only stop in France is at the Evian. There is yet to be a winner in the entire history of the tournament, before or after it was declared to be a major championship. It is held at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, Haute-Savoie, France.

#4 28 golfers will make their debut at the 2023 Evian Championship

A total of 28 players will be making their debut at the Championship, including World No. 5 Ruoning Yin. Japanese amateur Saki Baba will also be making an appearance at the Championship along with her countrymate Miyu Yamashita.

These are just a few names alongside Jaravee Boonchant, Celine Borge, Soo Bin Joo, Minami Katsu, Ines Laklalech, Lucy Li, Yan Liu, and Bailey Tardy.

#5 Brooke Henderson is the defending champion

Brooke Henderson scored 267, or -17 over the course of four days to keep Sophia Schubert at bay and win the 2022 Evian Championship.