Top 10 players to watch at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship

The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship is the next major on the LPGA Tour list, and is a much-anticipated tournament for the pros. The field of 156 golfers will be aiming to pick up another major championship.

This is the decade anniversary of the Evian Championship and despite being a rather new major, it is one of the most looked forward to in the year. With new talent and experienced vets taking the field this weekend, the Championship will provide a weekend of excitement. Here are the top 10 golfers to look out for at the 2023 Evian Championship.

10) Xiyu Lin

Xiyu Lin's performance recently has not failed to impress, and a win is just in the waiting for her. She finished in the top 5 last three out of the four times, including her recent T4 at the Dana Open.

9) Rose Zhang

Rose Zhang has stormed onto the pro golf scene, winning the very first tournament on her professional debut at the Mizuho Americas Open. Her impressive T9 performance at the US Open puts her in contention to win the Championship if the weekend goes her way.

8) Ayaka Furue

Ayaka Furue finished fourth at the 2021 Evian Championship and has made the top 15 in her last seven starts. Furue is looking for her second career win and her first major win.

7) Ruoning Yin

This is Ruoning Yin's very first appearance at the Evian Championship, but her recent impressive performances place her seventh on the list. At the age of just 20, she won the Women's PGA Championship, becoming only the second Chinese golfer to do so. She will be looking to pick up another major win in her 2023 campaign.

6) Nelly Korda

After struggling with an injury, Nelly Korda's LET Aramco Team Series win means that she is back in form- and contention to win another major.

5) Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee was the winner of the 2021 Evian Championship, which is one of her two major wins. After a rather rocky start to her 2023 season, Lee will look to pick up her second Evian title.

4) Leona Maguire

Leona Maguire holds the record for the lowest-ever round at a major of just 61, which was coincidentally at the 2021 Evian title. Looking to channel her top form once again, Maguire will look to win this time around.

3) Allisen Corpuz

Allisen Corpuz has had an impressive 2023 major record, winning the U.S. Women's Open and finishing T-4 at the Chevron and T-15 at the KPMG Women's PGA. Her win at Pebble Beach was backed up by a runner up finish at the Dana Open, and she looks unstoppable at the moment.

2) Linn Grant

Linn Grant took her first-ever LPGA Tour title last week at the Dana Open. Looking to carry forward the momentum from the tournament, she will be in contention to win the Evian title.

1) Hyo Joo Kim

Hyo Joo Kim won the Evian Championship in 2014, and ever since then has been in contention to win again. Finishing T2 last year, Kim is the top favorite to win this year.