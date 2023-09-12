St Andrews’ iconic Old Course appoints its 10th-ever ‘keeper of the green’ in its 150-year history

Jon Woods has been named the new course manager of the Home of Golf, St. Andrews' iconic Old Course. He will start working there the following month, replacing longtime manager Gordon McKie.

The new manager will be in charge of maintaining the course, organizing the arrival of thousands of players, and supervising both the New and Jubilee courses of the St. Andrews Links Trust.

From 2006 through 2011, Jon Woods served as the Old Course's deputy course manager. Prior to taking the helm at St.Andrews Old Golf Course, he worked at Portmarnock, Trevose, Doonberg, and Pinehurst. He also served as the course manager for the St.Andrews Links Trust at the Castle Course.

Speaking about his new responsibilities, Woods said (via Scotsman):

“I’m incredibly excited to be given the opportunity to carry on the great work of Gordon and everyone who has gone before him here at the Home of Golf. The Old Course in particular holds a special place in the hearts of golfers around the world and to have the responsibility of maintaining something which means so much to so many people is a privilege.”

Noticeably, Woods will be the 10th keeper of the greens. Old Tom Morris, who managed the golf course from 1864 to 1904, is the founder of the St. Andrews management appointment.

St. Andrews Links

St. Andrews Links is called the Home of Golf. It has some of the oldest golf courses in the world. There are seven public golf courses situated in the links of St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

St. Andrews Links has the finest golf courses in the world, enriched with history. The Old Course Is one of the oldest golf courses located in the venue. The other golf courses are The Castle, Balgove, Eden, Jubilee, Strathtyrum, and New.

These courses are operated by a charity organization called St.Andrews Links Trust.

It's also a popular hub for tourists, who travel across the world to witness the beauty of the location. St. Andrews is also home to the Royal and Ancient Golf Club.

Here is a detail of all the seven golf courses of the venue:

Old Course

Par 72

Length 6,721 yards

Course record 61; Ross Fisher (2017)

The Castle Course

Par 71

Length 6,759 yards

New Course

Par 71

Length 6,625 yards

Jubilee Course

Par 72

Length 6,742 yards

Eden Course

Par 70

Length 6,250 yards

Strathtyrum Course

Par 69

Length 5,620 yards

Balgove Course

Par 30

Length 1,520 yards

For the past 16 years, Gordon McKie has overseen the course and has done an excellent job of managing it.

McKie stated it has been an honor to hold the job of manager during his time in the role. He said (via Scotsman):

“It has been the honour of a lifetime to oversee the Old Course for 16 years and I know how fortunate I’ve been to have been given such a responsibility. It is a role which has surpassed all my expectations and to have worked on so many major championships with such a great team has been an incredible experience.