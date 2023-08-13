Who won the 2023 AIG Women's Open? Final leaderboard explored

The 2023 AIG Women's Open was one tournament for its first two rounds and a completely different one over the weekend. American Ally Ewing lost a comfortable five-stroke lead, while fellow national Lilia Vu took her second major of the season.

Vu saved her best game for last and earned a brilliant victory at the 2023 AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath Old Course in Surrey, England.

Lilia Vu had had a slow start, playing for even par in the first round, but she knew how to come from less to more and finish at full speed. In the end, she took the title with a six-stroke lead.

Local idol Charley Hull finished runner-up at the 2023 AIG Women's Open with an 8-under 280. Hull also had a second and third round in the top spot but was less fortunate on Sunday and could never cut into Vu's lead.

Ally Ewing, who led the AIG Women's Open by five strokes after 36 holes, saw that lead vanish in the final two rounds and fell to sixth place with a score of 4-under 284.

AIG Women's Open final leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard of the 2023 AIG Women's Open:

1) Lilia Vu -14

2) Charley Hull -8

3) Ji Yai Shin -7

T4) Hyo Joo Kim -6

T4) Amy Yang -6

T6) Allisen Corpuz -4

T6) Angel Yin -4

T6) Ally Ewing -4

T9) Olivia Cowan -3

T9) Andrea Lee -3

T11) Nasa Hataoka -2

T11) Linn Grant -2

T11) Akie Iwai -2

T11) Alison Lee -2

T11) Nelly Korda -2

T16) Jeongeun Lee6 -1

T16) Alice Hewson -1

T16) Anna Nordqvist -1

T16) Jenny Shin -1

T16) Celine Boutier -1

T21) Hae Ran Ryu E

T21) Minami Katsu E

T21) Diksha Dagar E

T21) Ayaka Furue E

T21) Yuna Nishimura E

T21) Miyu Yamashita E

T21) Xiyu Lin E

T21) Ryann O'Toole E

T21) Perrine Delacour E

T30) Yuri Yoshida 1

T30) Georgia Hall 1

T30) Megan Khang 1

T30) Leona Maguire 1

T30) Emily Kristine Pedersen 1

T30) Jin Young Ko 1

T36) Gemma Dryburgh 2

T36) Atthaya Thitikul 2

T36) Grace Kim 2

T36) Mao Saigo 2

T40) Aditi Ashok 3

T40) A Lim Kim 3

T40) Gaby Lopez 3

T40) In Gee Chun 3

T44) Nicole Broch Estrup 4

T44) Kylie Henry 4

T44) Rose Zhang 4

T44) Yu Liu 4

T44) Mina Harigae 4

T44) Wei-Ling Hsu 4

T50) Johanna Gustavsson 5

T50) Maja Stark 5

T50) Jaravee Boonchant 5

T50) Kokona Sakurai 5

T50) Minjee Lee 5

T50) Lindsey Weaver-Wright 5

T56) Angela Stanford 6

T56) Lindy Duncan 6

T56) Moriya Jutanugarn 6

T56) Stephanie Meadow 6

T56) Klara Davidson Spilkova 6

T61) Ruoning Yin 7

T61) Charlotte Heath (a) 7

T61) Cara Gainer 7

T61) Jodi Ewart Shadoff 7

T61) Eun Hee Ji 7

T66) Na Rin An 8

T66) Caroline Hedwall 8

T66) Hye-Jin Choi 8

T69) Morgane Metraux 10

T69) Danielle Kang 10

71) Pajaree Anannarukarn 11

72) Julia Lopez Ramirez (a) 12

73) Haruka Kawasaki17