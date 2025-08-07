5 big-name players to watch at PIF London Championship ft. Charley Hull

The PIF London Championship is all set to kick off on August 7 at the Centurion Club. The tournament is being held at the course for the fifth year in a row, and the anticipation for this year's event is palpable. The 2025 PIF London Championship will have a record $2 million purse. Many golfers are predicted to play well in this event, and here's a look at five of them.

5 big-name players to watch at PIF London Championship

#5 Carlota Ciganda

Carlota Ciganda's 2025 season has been mixed so far. While she has missed the cut in big tournaments like the AIG Women's Open and the Amundi Evian Championship, she has also won the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. Ciganda has extensive experience competing in PIL tournaments; thus, she has a high chance of excelling in this tournament.

#4 Georgia Hall

Georgia Hall is one of the top English golfers to have excelled at the Centurion Club. She has an excellent record on this course and has frequently finished near the top of tournaments held there. Hall is a proven winner who has the potential to win the entire event.

While Georgia Hall's 2025 season has not been particularly successful so far, she has improved and placed in the top 20 in her most recent start at the AIG Women's Open.

#3 Celine Boutier

Celine Boutier is one of the top performers on the LPGA tour. While she has not won a competition, she has had a number of impressive finishes. The PIF London Championship could be the perfect occasion for her to secure her first win of the season. This season, her best finish was second place at the Mizuho Americas Open.

#2 Patty Tavatanakit

Patty Tavatanakit has reached some significant milestones in her career. She was the winner of the 2021 Chevron Championship, and this season she is hoping for her first victory. While Tavatanakit's form has been poor, as she finished 63rd in her most recent tournament (AIG Women's Open), she cannot be written off as a contender for the PIL London Championship.

#1 Charley Hull

Charley Hull has been the buzz of the town following the AIG Women's Open. She had a rather dominant tournament, finishing as runner-up with a total score of 9 under par. Hull has been in top form and has the ability to win the tournament convincingly. She has been looking forward to the PIF London Championship all year and will undoubtedly give it her all.

