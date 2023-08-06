Who is Patty Tavatanakit? Exploring the life and career of Thai golfer

Patty Tavatanakit is a Thai professional golfer who's been playing in the LPGA since 2020. The 23-year-old is quite the prodigy and got her first professional win in the year 2021 when she won the ANA Inspiration championship.

Patty also won the iconic Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award for her performance in 2021.

However, she wasn't playing golf since her childhood days and picked up the club when only when she was in her teenage years. Patty is a natural when it comes to golf and performed exceptionally well in her collegiate career.

She won the WGCA and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year for her immaculate performance in the varsity golf team of UCLA Bruins.

Patty Tavatanakit had a shaky start in golf and was the lowest-scoring amateur at the US Women's Open. Surprisingly, that setback helped her a lot and she went on to win eight tournaments in the 2019 Symetra Tour.

After winning the Chevron Championship in 2021, Patty is currently ranked 38th in the entire world with an estimated earning of $274,896.

She is still a youngster compared to many golf veterans out there. However, her growth and composure has been a class apart. If the 23-year-old can keep her form for several more years, she can be one of the best women's golf players.

Patty Tavatanakit fights for the top spot in the Scottish Open

The Scottish Open is an important event for the LPGA and Patty Tavatanakit has gladly excelled in the competition. She currently holds the second position and is just three shots behind the leader, Celine Boutier.

Boutier maintained spectacular composure since day 1 and took a 3-shot lead by scoring eight birdies and just two bogeys in her round. On the other hand, Patty is fighting her own battle with Kim A-lim, who is tied for the third place while just being one shot behind her.

Patty Tavatanakit portrayed maturity and class after the third day ended and believes in the process of learning and growth over competition. Her second place in the Scottish Open will help her abundantly for the road to the CME Group Tour Championship.