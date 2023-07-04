US Women's Open 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, golf coverage, and more

The US Women's Open 2023 will take place at Pebble Beach from Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9. Top-ranked golfers compete in the competition, including the defending champion, Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang, and many others.
The major tournament will be broadcast on Peacock, the NBC Network, and NBC. The first round of the US Women's Open will be live-streamed on the Peacock network from 4 to 6 PM ET.
It will also be available on USWomensOpen.com, the USGA streaming app on smart TVs, and Direct TV from 11:50 AM to 5:35 PM ET on Thursday, July 6 and Friday, July 7. The app's third-round timing will be released after the conclusion of the second round.
US Women's Open 2023: TV schedule and streaming
Here is the US Women's Open 2023 TV schedule:
Thursday, Round 1
- Date: July 6
- Channel: Peacock
- Time: 4-6 AM
- Channel: USA Network
- Time: 6-11 PM
Featured Group (Early)
- Time: 11:30 AM-4:30 PM
- Channel: Peacock
Featured Group (Late)
- Time: 5:15-10:30 PM
- Channel: Peacock
Friday, Round 2
- Date: July 7
- Channel: Peacock
- Time: 4-6 PM
- Channel: USA Network
- Time: 6-11 PM
Featured Group (Early)
- Time: 11:30 AM-4:30 PM
- Channel: Peacock
Featured Group (Late)
- Time: 5:15-10:30 PM
- Channel: Peacock
Saturday, Round 3
- Date: July 8
- Channel: Peacock, NBC
- Time: 3-9 PM
Featured Group (Early)
- Time: 12-4 PM
- Channel: Peacock
Featured Group (Late)
- Time: 4-8 PM
- Channel: Peacock
Sunday, Round 4
- Date: July 9
- Channel: Peacock, NBC
- Time: 3-9 PM
Featured Group (Early)
- Time: 12-4 PM
- Channel: Peacock
Featured Group (Late)
- Time: 4-8 PM
- Channel: Peacock
US Women's Open 2023 field
Golfers qualified for the 2023 US Women's Open through various exemption criteria. The USGA accepted 2,107 applications for the tournament. However, only a few of them qualified.
The following is the field for the US Women's Open:
- Chun In-gee
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Kim A-lim
- Brittany Lang
- Lee Jeong-eun
- Minjee Lee
- Park Sung-hyun
- Yuka Saso
- Michelle Wie West
- Choi Hye-jin
- Mina Harigae
- Megan Khang
- Ko Jin-young
- Lydia Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Bronte Law
- Leona Maguire
- Anna Nordqvist
- Jill McGill
- Saki Baba (a)
- Krissy Carman (a)
- Monet Chun (a)
- Yana Wilson (a)
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Mirim Lee
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Lilia Vu
- Hannah Green
- Kim Sei-young
- Yin Ruoning
- Brooke Henderson
- Angela Stanford
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Georgia Hall
- Hinako Shibuno
- Marina Alex
- Céline Boutier
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ayaka Furue
- Nasa Hataoka
- Charley Hull
- Danielle Kang
- Kim Hyo-joo
- Andrea Lee
- Lin Xiyu
- Gaby López
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Madelene Sagström
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Lexi Thompson
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Ally Ewing
- Grace Kim
- Paula Reto
- Maja Stark
- Rose Zhang
- Jessica Baker (a)
- An Na-rin
- Aditi Ashok
- Chella Choi
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Linn Grant
- Chisato Iwai
- Ji Eun-hee
- Minami Katsu
- Haruka Kawasaki
- Cheyenne Knight
- Alison Lee
- Lee Da-yeon
- Lee So-mi
- Yuna Nishimura
- Ryann O'Toole
- Park Min-ji
- Ryu Hae-ran
- Mao Saigo
- Lizette Salas
- Jiyai Shin
- Momoko Ueda
- Miyū Yamashita
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Yuri Yoshida
- Ryu So-yeon
- Annika Sörenstam