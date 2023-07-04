US Women's Open 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, golf coverage, and more

The US Women's Open 2023 will take place at Pebble Beach from Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9. Top-ranked golfers compete in the competition, including the defending champion, Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang, and many others.

The major tournament will be broadcast on Peacock, the NBC Network, and NBC. The first round of the US Women's Open will be live-streamed on the Peacock network from 4 to 6 PM ET.

It will also be available on USWomensOpen.com, the USGA streaming app on smart TVs, and Direct TV from 11:50 AM to 5:35 PM ET on Thursday, July 6 and Friday, July 7. The app's third-round timing will be released after the conclusion of the second round.

US Women's Open 2023: TV schedule and streaming

Here is the US Women's Open 2023 TV schedule:

Thursday, Round 1

Date: July 6

Channel: Peacock

Time: 4-6 AM

Channel: USA Network

Time: 6-11 PM

Featured Group (Early)

Time: 11:30 AM-4:30 PM

Channel: Peacock

Featured Group (Late)

Time: 5:15-10:30 PM

Channel: Peacock

Friday, Round 2

Date: July 7

Channel: Peacock

Time: 4-6 PM

Channel: USA Network

Time: 6-11 PM

Featured Group (Early)

Time: 11:30 AM-4:30 PM

Channel: Peacock

Featured Group (Late)

Time: 5:15-10:30 PM

Channel: Peacock

Saturday, Round 3

Date: July 8

Channel: Peacock, NBC

Time: 3-9 PM

Featured Group (Early)

Time: 12-4 PM

Channel: Peacock

Featured Group (Late)

Time: 4-8 PM

Channel: Peacock

Sunday, Round 4

Date: July 9

Channel: Peacock, NBC

Time: 3-9 PM

Featured Group (Early)

Time: 12-4 PM

Channel: Peacock

Featured Group (Late)

Time: 4-8 PM

Channel: Peacock

US Women's Open 2023 field

Golfers qualified for the 2023 US Women's Open through various exemption criteria. The USGA accepted 2,107 applications for the tournament. However, only a few of them qualified.

The following is the field for the US Women's Open:

Chun In-gee

Ariya Jutanugarn

Kim A-lim

Brittany Lang

Lee Jeong-eun

Minjee Lee

Park Sung-hyun

Yuka Saso

Michelle Wie West

Choi Hye-jin

Mina Harigae

Megan Khang

Ko Jin-young

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Bronte Law

Leona Maguire

Anna Nordqvist

Jill McGill

Saki Baba (a)

Krissy Carman (a)

Monet Chun (a)

Yana Wilson (a)

Jennifer Kupcho

Mirim Lee

Patty Tavatanakit

Lilia Vu

Hannah Green

Kim Sei-young

Yin Ruoning

Brooke Henderson

Angela Stanford

Ashleigh Buhai

Georgia Hall

Hinako Shibuno

Marina Alex

Céline Boutier

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ayaka Furue

Nasa Hataoka

Charley Hull

Danielle Kang

Kim Hyo-joo

Andrea Lee

Lin Xiyu

Gaby López

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Madelene Sagström

Atthaya Thitikul

Lexi Thompson

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Gemma Dryburgh

Ally Ewing

Grace Kim

Paula Reto

Maja Stark

Rose Zhang

Jessica Baker (a)

An Na-rin

Aditi Ashok

Chella Choi

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Linn Grant

Chisato Iwai

Ji Eun-hee

Minami Katsu

Haruka Kawasaki

Cheyenne Knight

Alison Lee

Lee Da-yeon

Lee So-mi

Yuna Nishimura

Ryann O'Toole

Park Min-ji

Ryu Hae-ran

Mao Saigo

Lizette Salas

Jiyai Shin

Momoko Ueda

Miyū Yamashita

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Yuri Yoshida

Ryu So-yeon

Annika Sörenstam

