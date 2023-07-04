Top 5 players missing from the 2023 US Women's Open field

The US Women's Open is just around the corner. The 78th edition of the major event, featuring the world's finest golfers, is set to begin on July 6 at Pebble Beach.

This week's field will include Rolex World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, Leona Maguire, women's PGA Championship winner Ruoning Yin, and emerging talent Rose Zhang.

However, some prominent names are missing from the competition, and the golfers that did not qualify for the US Women's Open are mentioned below.

1) Jessica Korda

Jessica Korda will miss the US Women's Open this year due to an injury. She has been unable to play golf due to a variety of injuries.

Korda became a pro in 2010 and has competed in all five major tournaments. Her finest performance came in 2022 when she finished second at the Chevron Championship.

Her injury, though, forced her to miss the PGA Championship last month, and she will now miss the US Open. Jessica Korda has won six professional events in her career, however, she is yet to win a major event.

2) Stephanie Kyriacou

Stephanie Kyriacou, an Australian professional golfer, will not compete in the US Women's Open. She began her professional career in 2020 and has won two LPGA Tours thus far.

She has competed in four of the five major tournaments but is yet to win one. Her best major finish came last year at the Women's British Open, where she finished seventh. She hopes to make her debut at the US Open.

Kyriacou finished 61st at the Women's PGA Championship last month.

3) Matilda Castren

Matilda Castren, who turned professional in 2017, has won three professional competitions in her career. She began her career on the Symetra Tour before moving on to the LPGA Tour in 2020 and the Ladies European Tour (LET) in 2021.

Castren competed in all five major events throughout her career. She came in 25th place at the Chevron Championship, 23rd place at the Women's PGA Championship, 30th place at the US Women's Open, 20th place at the Women's British Open, and 19th place at the Evian Championship.

4) Sarah Schmelzel

Sarah Schmelzel will also miss this year's US Women's Open. She finished 25th at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which took place from June 22 to June 25.

Schmelzel has competed in all five major tournaments and is looking for her first major victory. Her best finish at the US Open came in 2020 when she finished in 23rd position.

5) Marissa Steen

Marissa Steen turned professional in 2012 and has three professional wins on the Symetra Tour. She had competed in all five major events and ended 34th at the 2022 US Women's Open. Steen joined the LPGA Tour in 2015 and is looking for her first victory.

Her best results include a 68th-place finish at the 2019 Chevron Championship, a 24th-place finish at the Women's PGA Championship, a 34th-place finish at the US Women's Open, and a tenth-place finish at the Women's British Open.

She had competed in the Evian Championship twice but had failed to make the cut both times.

