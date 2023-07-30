Who are Celine Boutier’s parents? Exploring her family, personal life, and more

French professional golfer Celine Boutier inspired the world after winning her first major tournament, the LPGA Evian Championship 2023. She defeated Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson by a huge margin of six strokes.

Boutier was born on November 10, 1993, in Clamart, France to a couple named, Christopher and Jacqueline Boutier.

Celine Boutier has showcased her talent since joining the LPGA Tour in 2013. After competing in majors for continuous 10 years, she finally secured her first title at Evian Resort Golf Club after winning the LPGA Evian Championship 2023.

Exploring Celine Boutier's career till now

Celine started playing golfer at a very early age and showed immense skills with the clubs. Over the years she developed her skillset to impress everyone in the gold circuit.

As an amateur golfer, Celine Boutier won her first event in 2010, the Italian International Championship. Later on, in the following year, she won the Annika Invitational.

Before turning professional in 2016, she won six events as an amateur, including the British Ladies Amateur in 2015.

Her first professional victory came in 2017 when she won the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Classic. In the same year, she won the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge too.

LPGA Drive On Championship - Final Round

Later on, while competing on the LPGA Tour, her first victory came in the ISPS Handa Vic Open 2019. To dig deeper, here are victories on the tour:

ISPS Handa Vic Open 2019

ShopRite LPGA Classic 2021

LPGA Drive On Championship 2023

LPGA Evian Championship 2023

Analyzing Celine Boutier's results and performance in 2023

As of July 30, the French professional golfer has played in 14 tournaments in 2023. She won the LPGA Drive On Championship in March and just recently her first major, the LPGA Evian Championship.

Celine Boutier clicks a selfie with the LPGA Evian Championship trophy (via Getty Images)

In five out of 14 tournaments, including her wins, Celine Boutier managed to finish in the top 10 on the leaderboard. Only in two events, she did not manage to make the cut.

Here are the leaderboard standings of the 29-year-old golfer in 2023:

LPGA Evian Championship - Win (major)

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational - T3

U.S. Women's Open - T45 (major)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - T30 (major)

Mizuho Americas Open - Missed the Cut

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play - 5

Cognizant Founders Cup - T31

JM Eagle LA Championship - Missed the Cut

The Chevron Championship -T14 (major)

LOTTE Championship - T13

LPGA Drive On Championship - Win

HSBC Women's World Championship - T11

Honda LPGA Thailand - T4

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - 26

In 2023, as per LPGA's official website, Boutier earned a total of $1,751,834, out of which, she won $1 million at the LPGA Evian Championship 2023.