Who is leading the PIF London Championship after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

The PIF London Championship 2025 is now standing at 18 holes away from its conclusion. After the second round of this Ladies European Tour event on Saturday, August 9, there is a solo leader on the standings.

Ad

The event is being held at the Centurion Club at St. Albans, England. Following the second round, Laura Fuenfstueck is headlining the 2025 PIF London Championship leaderboard.

With a 36-hole total of 9-under par 137, Fuenfstueck has picked up a three-shot lead. The German scored five birdies and bogeyed twice while playing in the second round of 2025 PIF London Championship.

Behind Fuenfstueck, four golfers are holding the second spot on the leaderboard. Carlota Ciganda, Manon De Roey, Perrine Delacour, and Casandra Alexander have scored a total 6-under par 140 after two rounds of play at the PIF London Championship.

Ad

Trending

Cara Gainer and Chiara Tamburlini are sharing sixth place with a 36-hole total of 5-under par 141. Five golfers are sharing eighth place on the PIF London Championship leaderboard.

Kim Metraux, Aunchisa Utama, Daniela Darquea, Anne Van Dam, and Mimi Rhodes are tied for eighth, with a two-round total of 4-under par 142.

2025 PIF London Championship full leaderboard after Round 2 explored

Here's a detailed look at the PIF London Championship after 36 holes of play:

1 - Laura Fuenfstueck (-9)

T2 - Carlota Ciganda (-6)

T2 - Manon De Roey (-6)

T2 - Perrine Delacour (-6)

T2 - Casandra Alexander (-6)

T6 - Cara Gainer (-5)

T6 - Chiara Tamburlini (-5)

T8 - Kim Metraux (-4)

T8 - Aunchisa Utama (-4)

T8 - Daniela Darquea (-4)

T8 - Anne Van Dam (-4)

T8 - Mimi Rhodes (-4)

T13 - Diksha Dagar (-3)

T13 - Momoka Kobori (-3)

T13 - Alexandra Swayne (-3)

T13 - Brianna Navarrosa (-3)

T13 - Sofie Bringner (-3)

T18 - Emily Kristine Pedersen (-2)

T18 - Lee-Anne Pace (-2)

T18 - Alice Hewson (-2)

T18 - Adela Cernousek (-2)

T18 - Kelsey Bennett (-2)

T23 - Moa Folke (-1)

T23 - Alessandra Fanali (-1)

T23 - Olivia Cowan (-1)

T23 - Celine Boutier (-1)

T23 - Marta Sanz Barrio (-1)

T28 - Patty Tavatanakit (E)

T28 - Blanca Fernandez (E)

T28 - Pranavi Urs (E)

T28 - Darcey Harry (E)

T28 - Noora Komulainen (E)

T28 - Chiara Noja (E)

T28 - Georgia Hall (E)

T28 - Shannon Tan (E)

T28 - Natacha Host Husted (E)

T28 - Maha Haddioui (E)

T28 - Emma Spitz (E)

T39 - Luna Sobron Galmes (+1)

T39 - Kirsten Rudgeley (+1)

T39 - Chloe Williams (+1)

T39 - Aditi Ashok (+1)

T39 - Ayako Uehara (+1)

T39 - Amelia Garvey (+1)

T39 - Pia Babnik (+1)

T39 - Rosie Davies (+1)

T39 - Agathe Sauzon (+1)

T39 - Kristyna Napoleaova (+1)

T49 - Eleanor Givens (+2)

T49 - Tina Mazarino (+2)

T49 - Lauren Walsh (+2)

T49 - Kajsa Arwefjall (+2)

T49 - Liz Young (+2)

T49 - Amy Taylor (+2)

T49 - Trichat Cheenglab (+2)

T56 - Annabel Wilson (+3)

T56 - Marta Martin (+3)

T56 - Maria Hernandez (+3)

T56 - Ginnie Ding (+3)

T56 - Meghan MacLaren (+3)

T56 - Anna Magnusson (+3)

T56 - Bronte Law (+3)

T56 - Dorthea Forbrigd (+3)

T56 - Danielle Du Toit (+3)

T56 - Sarah Kemp (+3)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More