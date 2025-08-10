Charley Hull reveals the biggest weakness in her game which leads to boredom

Charley Hull has shared what she feels is the biggest weakness of her game. The PIF Global series posted an Instagram story featuring a short clip of the English golfer talking about her game.

As part of an "Ask Charley Hull anything" session on August 10, the golfer was asked a question by a fan about her biggest weakness on the golf course. Answering that, Hull said:

"My biggest weakness of my golf game is I'm pretty impatient, so I can get very bored out there, and I just want to hit the next shot before anyone so I just need to stay in the moment a bit more. And I've done pretty well doing that last week at the British Open."

Image via Instagram-@pifglobalseries

Charley Hull's words came after a strong showing at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, held at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales. Hull finished tied for second place, just two strokes behind the winner, Miyu Yamashita. She began the tournament with a first-round score of 73, and improved in the second round.

On the weekend, Hull’s performance peaked with an impressive 66 in the third round, followed by a 69 in the final round. This consistent play over the four rounds led to a total score of 279, nine-under par.

Charley Hull had to withdraw from the PIF London Championship due to injury

Charley Hull was forced to withdraw from the ongoing event at Centurion Club after undergoing an MRI scan on an injured ankle. The 29-year-old had hoped to compete in the PIF London Championship in Hertfordshire from Friday to Sunday, but due to an ankle injury, her participation will be limited to meeting spectators and signing autographs.

Hull expressed her disappointment at missing the chance to play in front of a home crowd again, but looked forward to supporting the event and spending time with fans.

Afterwards, she released a statement on Instagram and wrote that she was "gutted" not to play at the event.

"Gutted to say I've had to withdraw from the PIF London Championship this week. Picked up some ankle ligament damage after a ( non-serious) accident off the course. Nothing major, but the docs say I've got to rest or I'll make it worse. Absolutely gutted not to be playing at home, especially at an event like this. It means so much to me, and I'm really sorry to the fans coming out and to my sponsors, especially Golf Saudi. Hopefully, I'll still get to meet some of you over the weekend."

It has been a season of near misses so far for Charley Hull, who has made 12 starts on the LPGA Tour and managed two top-10 finishes.

