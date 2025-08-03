Who won the AIG Women's Open 2025? Full leaderboard explored

The 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club just came to a conclusion after four days of play. After the final round on August 3, Sunday, the golf major at Mid Glamorgan, Wales, has a new winner.
From July 31, golfers were competing for the top spot in the Women's British Open. Finally, after 72 holes of competition, Miyu Yamashita of Japan has emerged as the winner of the prestigious 2025 AIG Women's Open title.
The LPGA Japan Tour pro maintained her lead and reignited her consistent momentum to achieve this feat. The 24-year-old registered a 2-over par in her final round and finished the event with a total score of 11-under par.
The 2025 AIG Women's Open also witnessed Charley Hull fighting for the title. However, Yamashita's near-perfect Round 4 of 2-under par 70, with three birdies and one bogey, proved enough to thwart off challenge from Hull and fellow Japanese player Minami Katsu.
Hull shared the runner-up spot at the AIG Women's Open with Katsu after falling prey to a series of disappointing bogeys. She scored a total 9-under par after four rounds of play to register her best finish of the 2025 season so far.
Lydia Ko, who was defending her AIG Women's Open championship title, ended her run with a 3-over par total after four rounds. She finished T37 in the leaderboard with Nelly Korda and Sarah Schmelzel.
AIG Women's Open 2025 Final leaderboard explored
Here's a detailed look at this year's AIG Women's Open leaderboard after the final round on Sunday:
- 1 - Miyu Yamashita (-11)
- T2 - Minami Katsu (-9)
- T2 - Charley Hull (-9)
- T4 - Rio Takeda (-7)
- T4 - A Lim Kim (-7)
- T6 - Wei-Ling Hsu (-6)
- T6 - Megan Khang (-6)
- T8 - Paula Martin Sampedro (-4)
- T8 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-4)
- T8 - Lottie Woad (-4)
- T11 - Mao Saigo (-3)
- T11 - Andrea Lee (-3)
- T13 - Lauren Coughlin (-2)
- T13 - Pajaree Anannarukarn (-2)
- T13 - Minjee Lee (-2)
- T13 - Sei Young Kim (-2)
- T13 - Hyo Joo Kim (-2)
- T13 - Chiara Tamburlini (-2)
- T19 - Linn Grant (-1)
- T19 - Yan Liu (-1)
- T19 - Mimi Rhodes (-1)
- T19 - Georgia Hall (-1)
- T23 - Jin Hee Im (E)
- T23 - Celine Boutier (E)
- T23 - Haeran Ryu (E)
- T23 - Morgane Metraux (E)
- T23 - Esther Henseleit (E)
- T23 - Jenny Shin (E)
- T23 - Ariya Jutanugarn (E)
- T30 - Jeeno Thitikul (+1)
- T30 - Narin An (+1)
- T30 - Anna Nordqvist (+1)
- T33 - Alexa Pano (+2)
- T33 - Ayaka Furue (+2)
- T33 - Nasa Hataoka (+2)
- T36 - Lydia Ko (+3)
- T36 - Nelly Korda (+3)
- T36 - Sarah Schmelzel (+3)
- 39 - In Gee Chun (+4)
- T40 - Shannon Tan (+5)
- T40 - Akie Iwai (+5)
- T40 - Angel Yin (+5)
- T40 - Casandra Alexander (+5)
- T40 - Madelene Sagström (+5)
- T40 - Darcey Harry (+5)
- T46 - Brooke Matthews (+6)
- T46 - Illhee Lee (+6)
- T46 - Diksha Dagar (+6)
- T46 - Lindy Duncan (+6)
- T50 - Stacy Lewis (+7)
- T50 - Mi Hyang Lee (+7)
- T50 - Amy Yang (+7)
- T50 - Ashleigh Buhai (+7)
- T50 - Bronte Law (+7)
- T55 - Manon De Roey (+8)
- T55 - Emma Spitz (+8)
- T55 - Kristen Gillman (+8)
- T58 - Mary Liu (+9)
- T58 - Arpichaya Yubol (+9)
- T58 - Carla Bernat Escuder (+9)
- T58 - Yuri Yoshida (+9)
- T58 - Chisato Iwai (+9)
- T63 - Yani Tseng (+10)
- T63 - Leona Maguire (+10)
- T63 - Patty Tavatanakit (+10)
- T63 - Perrine Delacour (+10)
- T67 - Grace Kim (+12)
- T67 - Laura Fuenfstueck (+12)
- T69 - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (+15)
- T69 - Dasom Ma (+15)
- 71 - Jeneath Wong (+17)