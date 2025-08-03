Who won the AIG Women's Open 2025? Full leaderboard explored

The 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club just came to a conclusion after four days of play. After the final round on August 3, Sunday, the golf major at Mid Glamorgan, Wales, has a new winner.

Ad

From July 31, golfers were competing for the top spot in the Women's British Open. Finally, after 72 holes of competition, Miyu Yamashita of Japan has emerged as the winner of the prestigious 2025 AIG Women's Open title.

The LPGA Japan Tour pro maintained her lead and reignited her consistent momentum to achieve this feat. The 24-year-old registered a 2-over par in her final round and finished the event with a total score of 11-under par.

Ad

Trending

The 2025 AIG Women's Open also witnessed Charley Hull fighting for the title. However, Yamashita's near-perfect Round 4 of 2-under par 70, with three birdies and one bogey, proved enough to thwart off challenge from Hull and fellow Japanese player Minami Katsu.

Hull shared the runner-up spot at the AIG Women's Open with Katsu after falling prey to a series of disappointing bogeys. She scored a total 9-under par after four rounds of play to register her best finish of the 2025 season so far.

Ad

Lydia Ko, who was defending her AIG Women's Open championship title, ended her run with a 3-over par total after four rounds. She finished T37 in the leaderboard with Nelly Korda and Sarah Schmelzel.

AIG Women's Open 2025 Final leaderboard explored

Here's a detailed look at this year's AIG Women's Open leaderboard after the final round on Sunday:

1 - Miyu Yamashita (-11)

T2 - Minami Katsu (-9)

T2 - Charley Hull (-9)

T4 - Rio Takeda (-7)

T4 - A Lim Kim (-7)

T6 - Wei-Ling Hsu (-6)

T6 - Megan Khang (-6)

T8 - Paula Martin Sampedro (-4)

T8 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-4)

T8 - Lottie Woad (-4)

T11 - Mao Saigo (-3)

T11 - Andrea Lee (-3)

T13 - Lauren Coughlin (-2)

T13 - Pajaree Anannarukarn (-2)

T13 - Minjee Lee (-2)

T13 - Sei Young Kim (-2)

T13 - Hyo Joo Kim (-2)

T13 - Chiara Tamburlini (-2)

T19 - Linn Grant (-1)

T19 - Yan Liu (-1)

T19 - Mimi Rhodes (-1)

T19 - Georgia Hall (-1)

T23 - Jin Hee Im (E)

T23 - Celine Boutier (E)

T23 - Haeran Ryu (E)

T23 - Morgane Metraux (E)

T23 - Esther Henseleit (E)

T23 - Jenny Shin (E)

T23 - Ariya Jutanugarn (E)

T30 - Jeeno Thitikul (+1)

T30 - Narin An (+1)

T30 - Anna Nordqvist (+1)

T33 - Alexa Pano (+2)

T33 - Ayaka Furue (+2)

T33 - Nasa Hataoka (+2)

T36 - Lydia Ko (+3)

T36 - Nelly Korda (+3)

T36 - Sarah Schmelzel (+3)

39 - In Gee Chun (+4)

T40 - Shannon Tan (+5)

T40 - Akie Iwai (+5)

T40 - Angel Yin (+5)

T40 - Casandra Alexander (+5)

T40 - Madelene Sagström (+5)

T40 - Darcey Harry (+5)

T46 - Brooke Matthews (+6)

T46 - Illhee Lee (+6)

T46 - Diksha Dagar (+6)

T46 - Lindy Duncan (+6)

T50 - Stacy Lewis (+7)

T50 - Mi Hyang Lee (+7)

T50 - Amy Yang (+7)

T50 - Ashleigh Buhai (+7)

T50 - Bronte Law (+7)

T55 - Manon De Roey (+8)

T55 - Emma Spitz (+8)

T55 - Kristen Gillman (+8)

T58 - Mary Liu (+9)

T58 - Arpichaya Yubol (+9)

T58 - Carla Bernat Escuder (+9)

T58 - Yuri Yoshida (+9)

T58 - Chisato Iwai (+9)

T63 - Yani Tseng (+10)

T63 - Leona Maguire (+10)

T63 - Patty Tavatanakit (+10)

T63 - Perrine Delacour (+10)

T67 - Grace Kim (+12)

T67 - Laura Fuenfstueck (+12)

T69 - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (+15)

T69 - Dasom Ma (+15)

71 - Jeneath Wong (+17)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More