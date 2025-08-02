Who is leading the AIG Women's Open 2025 after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club had its moving day on August 2. After 54 holes of play, the golf Major championship in Wales has got a solo name headlining the event.

Ad

With just 18 holes left to play, Miyu Yamashita holds the solo leader's spot on the tournament leaderboard with a one-stroke margin. After the third round, her total score so far at the 2025 AIG Women's Open stands at 9-under par.

Behind Yamashita, A Lim Kim has taken the solo second spot following a 5-under par round on Saturday. The professional golfer from South Korea is standing at 8-under par after three rounds.

Ad

Trending

The 2025 AIG Women's Open leaderboard now has Andrea Lee in third at 7-under par. Four golfers are tied for the fourth spot.

Charley Hull, who powered through the third round of AIG Women's Open, shares the 4th spot with Minami Katsu, Megan Khang and Rio Takeda. The golfers have scored a total 6-under par after three rounds of play.

Hull's friend Georgia Hall is in T8 with a total 4-under par score. The AIG Women's Open defending champion Lydia Ko finds herself at even par. The golfer stands in the 36th spot of the tournament leaderboard with Nelly Korda and four other golfers.

Ad

2025 AIG Women's Open full leaderboard after Round 3 explored

Here's a detailed look at this year's AIG Women's Open leaderboard after the third round on Saturday. Take a look:

1 - Miyu Yamashita (-9)

2 - A Lim Kim (-8)

3 - Andrea Lee (-7)

T4 - Minami Katsu (-6)

T4 - Charley Hull (-6)

T4 - Megan Khang (-6)

T4 - Rio Takeda (-6)

T8 - Georgia Hall (-4)

T8 - Wei-Ling Hsu (-4)

T8 - Chiara Tamburlini (-4)

T11 - Jenny Shin (-3)

T11 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-3)

T11 - Hyo Joo Kim (-3)

T11 - Mao Saigo (-3)

T11 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-3)

T11 - Mimi Rhodes (-3)

T11 - Lottie Woad (-3)

T18 - Minjee Lee (-2)

T18 - Chisato Iwai (-2)

T18 - Morgane Metraux (-2)

T18 - Anna Nordqvist (-2)

T18 - Yan Liu (-2)

T18 - Esther Henseleit (-2)

T18 - Sei Young Kim (-3)

T25 - Celine Boutier (-1)

T25 - Lauren Coughlin (-1)

T25 - Bronte Law (-1)

T25 - Ayaka Furue (-1)

T25 - Haeran Ryu (-1)

T25 - Sarah Schmelzel (-1)

T25 - Linn Grant (-1)

T25 - Narin An (-1)

T25 - Jeeno Thitikul (-1)

T25 - Nasa Hataoka (-1)

T25 - Pajaree Anannarukarn (-1)

T36 - Jin Hee Im (E)

T36 - Lydia Ko (E)

T36 - Paula Martin Sampedro (E)

T36 - Alexa Pano (E)

T36 - Darcey Harry (E)

T36 - Nelly Korda (E)

T42 - Ashleigh Buhai (+1)

T42 - Illhee Lee (+1)

T42 - Kristen Gillman (+1)

T42 - In Gee Chun (+1)

T42 - Diksha Dagar (+1)

T42 - Madelene Sagström (+1)

T42 - Lindy Duncan (+1)

T49 - Amy Yang (+2)

T49 - Brooke Matthews (+2)

T49 - Yuri Yoshida (+2)

T49 - Casandra Alexander (+2)

T49 - Laura Fuenfstueck (+2)

T54 - Perrine Delacour (+3)

T54 - Carla Bernat Escuder (+3)

T54 - Arpichaya Yubol (+3)

T54 - Emma Spitz (+3)

T54 - Angel Yin (+3)

T59 - Mi Hyang Lee (+4)

T59 - Dasom Ma (+4)

T59 - Mary Liu (+4)

T59 - Grace Kim (+4)

T59 - Akie Iwai (+4)

T59 - Leona Maguire (+4)

T59 - Patty Tavatanakit (+4)

66 - Manon De Roey (+5)

T67 - Jeneath Wong (+7)

T67 - Shannon Tan (+7)

T67 - Yani Tseng (+7)

70 - Stacy Lewis (+8)

71 - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (+9)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More