Nelly Korda at risk of losing world No.1 spot to rival at AIG Women’s Open 2025

Nelly Korda has been the No. 1 golfer in the world for 71 weeks in a row. She has held the top position for 108 weeks of her professional career. But now, at the AIG Women’s British Open, that could change. Jeeno Thitikul is very close to overtaking her.As of August 2, Korda’s lead in the Rolex Rankings is just 0.19 points. She has an average of 10.31, and Thitikul has 10.12. This is the smallest gap since Korda got back to No. 1 in March 2024. Earlier this year, Korda had a big lead of over six points. On August 2, Nosferatu shared this update in a post on X. The caption of the post read:&quot;As things stand at #AIGWO after Round 2, @Jeeno_atthaya (T19) and @NellyKorda (T10) are virtually neck and neck in the race for No.1 in the world... #RolexRankings&quot;Nelly Korda has played in 12 events this season, making the cut in all of them with five top-10 finishes. However, she has not won any tournament yet this year. That’s a big change from last season, when Korda won seven times, including the Drive On Championship, Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Ford Championship, T-Mobile Match Play, Chevron Championship, Mizuho Americas Open, and the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge.On the other hand, Thitikul won the Mizuho Americas Open in May. At the Evian Championship, she lost in a playoff and finished second. She now has eight top-10 finishes this year. She has missed the cut only once. With that, let's look at Nelly Korda's second-round performance at the AIG Women's Open in detail.Nelly Korda shoots even-par 72 in the second round of AIG Women’s OpenNelly Korda followed her opening 2-under 70 with an even-par 72 on Friday at the AIG Women’s Open Championship. She began her second round from the 1st tee and started with three pars in a row. At the par-4 4th hole, she dropped a shot to move to 1-over for the day. Korda then made five straight pars to close out the front nine at 1-over.On the back nine, Korda bounced back with a birdie at the par-4 10th to return to even-par for the round. She continued with four more pars before picking up another birdie at the par-4 15th to move to 1-under. However, Korda gave that stroke back right away with a bogey at the par-3 16th. She closed her round with pars on 17 and 18 to finish at even-par 72. Here's a look at Nelly Korda's hole-by-hole second-round performance:Front Nine (OUT)Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 2 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 3 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 4 (Par 4): 5 – BogeyHole 5 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 6 (Par 5): 5 – ParHole 7 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 8 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 9 (Par 5): 5 – ParOUT: 37 (+1)Back Nine (IN)Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 11 (Par 4): 5 – BogeyHole 12 (Par 3): 2 – BirdieHole 13 (Par 5): 4 – BirdieHole 14 (Par 4): 5 – BogeyHole 15 (Par 3): 2 – BirdieHole 16 (Par 4): 5 – BogeyHole 17 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 18 (Par 5): 4 – BirdieIN: 35 (-1)Total: 72 (Even Par)