AIG Women's Open 2025 round 3 tee times and pairings explored

There's just two rounds left before the 2025 AIG Women's Open comes to an end. After the second round on Friday, August 1, Miyu Yamashita has emerged as the solo leader of this tournament. Now, official tee times and pairings for Round 3 are in.

Ad

The current tournament leader will be teeing off for the third round at 2.35 pm local time. She is paired with Rio Takeda, who currently shares the solo second spot on the 2025 AIG Women's Open leaderboard.

The third spot of the major leaderboard is now shared by four golfers. Two of them, Pajaree Anannarukarn and Lindy Duncan will tee off at 2.25 pm local time. On the other hand, Laura Fuenfstueck and Chiara Tamburlini will start the third round of AIG Women's Open at 2.15 pm local time.

Ad

Trending

Nelly Korda and Lottie Woad share the T10 spot together. On Saturday, Korda will tee off with Nasa Hataoka at 1.20 pm local time. Woad will start her game with Megan Khang at 1.30 pm local time.

Defending AIG Women's Open Championship winner Lydia Ko will start competing in the third round at 9.50 am local time. She is teamed up with Celine Boutier for Saturday's round.

2025 AIG Women's Open round 3 tee times and full groupings

Here's a detailed look at the full tee times and pairings for the third round of 2025 AIG Women's Open. Take a look (all times local):

8:25 am: Brooke Matthews

8:35 am: Arpichaya Yubol, Alexa Pano

8:45 am: Paula Martin Sampedro, Jeneath Wong

8:55 am: Minjee Lee, Grace Kim

9:05 am: Amy Yang, Ashleigh Buhai

9:15 am: Perrine Delacour, Mary Liu

9:25 am: Mi Hyang Lee, Carla Bernat Escuder

9:35 am: Dasom Ma, Stacy Lewis

9:50 am: Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko

10:00 am: Jin Hee Im, Jenny Shin

10:10 am: Illhee Lee, Yani Tseng

10:20 am: Manon De Roey, Lauren Coughlin

10:30 am: Leona Maguire, Chisato Iwai

10:40 am: Mao Saigo, Shannon Tan

10:50 am: Yuri Yoshida, Kristen Gillman

11:00 am: Bronte Law, In Gee Chun

11:15 am: Ariya Jutanugarn, Hyo Joo Kim

11:25 am: Ayaka Furue, Akie Iwai

11:35 am: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Minami Katsu

11:45 am: Charley Hull, Emma Spitz

11:55 am: Diksha Dagar, Stephanie Kyriacou

12:05 pm: Haeran Ryu, Georgia Hall

12:15 pm: Patty Tavatanakit, Jeeno Thitikul

12:30 pm: Sarah Schmelzel, Wei-Ling Hsu

12:40 pm: Morgane Metraux, Narin An

12:50 pm: Mimi Rhodes, Angel Yin

1:00 pm: Linn Grant, Anna Nordqvist

1:10 pm: Yan Liu, Andrea Lee

1:20 pm: Nasa Hataoka, Nelly Korda

1:30 pm: Lottie Woad, Megan Khang

1:45 pm: Darcey Harry, Esther Henseleit

1:55 pm: Casandra Alexander, Sei Young Kim

2:05 pm: Madelene Sagström, A Lim Kim

2:15 pm: Laura Fuenfstueck, Chiara Tamburlini

2:25 pm: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Lindy Duncan

2:35 pm: Rio Takeda, Miyu Yamashita

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More