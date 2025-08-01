AIG Women's Open 2025 round 3 tee times and pairings explored

There's just two rounds left before the 2025 AIG Women's Open comes to an end. After the second round on Friday, August 1, Miyu Yamashita has emerged as the solo leader of this tournament. Now, official tee times and pairings for Round 3 are in.
The current tournament leader will be teeing off for the third round at 2.35 pm local time. She is paired with Rio Takeda, who currently shares the solo second spot on the 2025 AIG Women's Open leaderboard.
The third spot of the major leaderboard is now shared by four golfers. Two of them, Pajaree Anannarukarn and Lindy Duncan will tee off at 2.25 pm local time. On the other hand, Laura Fuenfstueck and Chiara Tamburlini will start the third round of AIG Women's Open at 2.15 pm local time.
Nelly Korda and Lottie Woad share the T10 spot together. On Saturday, Korda will tee off with Nasa Hataoka at 1.20 pm local time. Woad will start her game with Megan Khang at 1.30 pm local time.
Defending AIG Women's Open Championship winner Lydia Ko will start competing in the third round at 9.50 am local time. She is teamed up with Celine Boutier for Saturday's round.
2025 AIG Women's Open round 3 tee times and full groupings
Here's a detailed look at the full tee times and pairings for the third round of 2025 AIG Women's Open. Take a look (all times local):
- 8:25 am: Brooke Matthews
- 8:35 am: Arpichaya Yubol, Alexa Pano
- 8:45 am: Paula Martin Sampedro, Jeneath Wong
- 8:55 am: Minjee Lee, Grace Kim
- 9:05 am: Amy Yang, Ashleigh Buhai
- 9:15 am: Perrine Delacour, Mary Liu
- 9:25 am: Mi Hyang Lee, Carla Bernat Escuder
- 9:35 am: Dasom Ma, Stacy Lewis
- 9:50 am: Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko
- 10:00 am: Jin Hee Im, Jenny Shin
- 10:10 am: Illhee Lee, Yani Tseng
- 10:20 am: Manon De Roey, Lauren Coughlin
- 10:30 am: Leona Maguire, Chisato Iwai
- 10:40 am: Mao Saigo, Shannon Tan
- 10:50 am: Yuri Yoshida, Kristen Gillman
- 11:00 am: Bronte Law, In Gee Chun
- 11:15 am: Ariya Jutanugarn, Hyo Joo Kim
- 11:25 am: Ayaka Furue, Akie Iwai
- 11:35 am: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Minami Katsu
- 11:45 am: Charley Hull, Emma Spitz
- 11:55 am: Diksha Dagar, Stephanie Kyriacou
- 12:05 pm: Haeran Ryu, Georgia Hall
- 12:15 pm: Patty Tavatanakit, Jeeno Thitikul
- 12:30 pm: Sarah Schmelzel, Wei-Ling Hsu
- 12:40 pm: Morgane Metraux, Narin An
- 12:50 pm: Mimi Rhodes, Angel Yin
- 1:00 pm: Linn Grant, Anna Nordqvist
- 1:10 pm: Yan Liu, Andrea Lee
- 1:20 pm: Nasa Hataoka, Nelly Korda
- 1:30 pm: Lottie Woad, Megan Khang
- 1:45 pm: Darcey Harry, Esther Henseleit
- 1:55 pm: Casandra Alexander, Sei Young Kim
- 2:05 pm: Madelene Sagström, A Lim Kim
- 2:15 pm: Laura Fuenfstueck, Chiara Tamburlini
- 2:25 pm: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Lindy Duncan
- 2:35 pm: Rio Takeda, Miyu Yamashita