Charley Hull meets President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle following first LPGA win in nearly 3 years

British golfer Charley Hull attended the state banquet at Windsor Castle this week, joining global leaders and dignitaries during U.S. President Donald Trump’s official visit to the United Kingdom.The event was hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla and included 160 guests. Hull shared the moment with her followers on Instagram on September 18, writing:“It was an honour to be invited by the King and Queen to the State Banquet. And great to finally meet President Trump. One for the memory books ✨👑” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 29-year-old from Kettering wore a gold halter neck gown with diamond stud earrings and carried a Saint Laurent bag. Also present at the banquet were Sir Nick Faldo, First Lady Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump, and her husband, Michael Boulos.The invitation came just days after Charley Hull secured her first LPGA victory since 2022. She won the Kroger Queen City Championship by one stroke over World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul.Both players were tied at the 17th, but Hull made a birdie on the final hole while Thitikul carded a bogey. The result ended Hull’s three-year winless run and earned her $300,000 in prize money.When Charley Hull praised Donald Trump, calling him “brilliant” and a “legend”English golfer Charley Hull made headlines late last year when she openly expressed her admiration for Donald Trump, shortly after he won the 2024 U.S. presidential election.Following her opening round at the LPGA’s CME Tour Championship on November 21, Hull’s remarks were shared by NUCLR Golf on X, where they quickly gained attention.“I love Trump. I think he’s brilliant. I like how he just says things, he doesn’t care what people think and he’s straight to the point…. I wish he was head of the U.K. I just like him as a person. He’s a little better than our Prime Minister,” Hull said.When asked about the possibility of golfing with Trump, Hull added:“That would be cool, I think he’s legend.”Charley Hull rose to a career-high No. 5 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings after winning the Kroger Queen City Championship. She became the first English player to enter the world’s top five since the rankings launched in 2006.Hull secured her third LPGA Tour title by capitalizing on World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul’s closing mistake. The victory, her first in the United States in three years, lifted her three spots in the rankings. She previously held a best ranking of No. 7 in May 2024. Hull first appeared in the Rolex Rankings in April 2012 as a 16-year-old at No. 456. By moving into the top five, she passed close friend Georgia Hall, who reached No. 6 in 2018 after winning the Women’s British Open.Hull returned from injury only weeks before the tournament but quickly regained form. She finished runner-up at the Aramco Houston Championship before claiming her victory in Cincinnati.