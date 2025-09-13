Charley Hull & Nelly Korda set to battle for glory in the final round of the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship

Charley Hull leads the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship at 16 under par after three rounds. Former World No. 1 Nelly Korda is three strokes back at 13 under, tied for fifth. Both will aim for the title in Sunday’s final round.Charley Hull has been in strong form throughout the tournament. She opened with a bogey-free 68 on Thursday, followed by a 65 on Friday that included six birdies, an eagle, and a bogey, which was her best round of the event. On Saturday, she added six birdies and a lone bogey for a 67, bringing her total to 16 under par.Nelly Korda started a bit slowly. She carded eight birdies and three bogeys for a 67 on Thursday. Friday was mixed with eight birdies and four bogeys for a 68. On Saturday, she posted another 68 with three birdies, a bogey, and an eagle, bringing her total to 13 under. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharley Hull, 8th in the Rolex Rankings, has made 12 LPGA starts this season, with two Top-10s, including a runner-up at the AIG Women’s Open. She also finished second last week at the Houston Championship on the European Tour, but has yet to win this season.Korda, who recently dropped to World No. 2, has not won in 2025 either. She has made 15 starts with six Top-10s, including two runner-ups. Hull’s lowest round this season is 63, while Korda’s best is 65, setting up a closely contested final round at the Kroger Queen City Championship.When will Charley Hull and Nelly Korda tee off in the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship?Nelly Korda will start from the first tee at 10:25 AM alongside Mary Liu and Gabriela Ruffels. Charley Hull will follow from the same tee at 10:47 AM with World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul and Chisato Iwai.Here are all the tee times for Sunday’s final round at the Kroger Queen City Championship.8:35 AM, Tee 1: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Allisen Corpuz, Robyn Choi8:35 AM, Tee 10: Pornanong Phatlum, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ayaka Furue8:46 AM, Tee 1: Jiwon Jeon, Jenny Bae, Nanna Koerstz Madsen8:46 AM, Tee 10: Xiaowen Yin, Dewi Weber, Mao Saigo8:57 AM, Tee 1: Perrine Delacour, Aline Krauter, Frida Kinhult8:57 AM, Tee 10: Elizabeth Szokol, Kumkang Park, Jin Hee Im9:08 AM, Tee 1: Minjee Lee, Nasa Hataoka, Lydia Ko9:08 AM, Tee 10: Gurleen Kaur, Yan Liu, Narin An9:19 AM, Tee 1: Jennifer Kupcho, Chanettee Wannasaen, Nataliya Guseva9:19 AM, Tee 10: Yuri Yoshida, Linnea Strom, Esther Henseleit9:30 AM, Tee 1: Brooke Matthews, A Lim Kim, Lindy Duncan9:30 AM, Tee 10: Hira Naveed, Danielle Kang, Madison Young9:41 AM, Tee 1: Manon De Roey, Stacy Lewis, Hye-Jin Choi9:41 AM, Tee 10: Jenny Shin, Arpichaya Yubol, Jaravee Boonchant9:52 AM, Tee 1: Bailey Tardy, Ruixin Liu, Celine Boutier9:52 AM, Tee 10: Jasmine Suwannapura, Lexi Thompson, Sofia Garcia10:03 AM, Tee 1: Olivia Cowan, Andrea Lee, Julia Lopez Ramirez10:03 AM, Tee 10: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Mi Hyang Lee, Minami Katsu10:14 AM, Tee 1: Lottie Woad, Maja Stark, Sei Young Kim10:14 AM, Tee 10: Hyo Joo Kim, Grace Kim, Gigi Stoll10:25 AM, Tee 1: Mary Liu, Nelly Korda, Gabriela Ruffels10:25 AM, Tee 10: Patty Tavatanakit, Rio Takeda, Ana Belac10:36 AM, Tee 1: Miyu Yamashita, Yealimi Noh, Bianca Pagdanganan10:36 AM, Tee 10: Jessica Porvasnik, Daniela Darquea, Wei-Ling Hsu10:47 AM, Tee 1: Charley Hull, Jeeno Thitikul, Chisato Iwai10:47 AM, Tee 10: Alena Sharp, Yu Liu