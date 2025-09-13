  • home icon
  Charley Hull & Nelly Korda set to battle for glory in the final round of the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship

Charley Hull & Nelly Korda set to battle for glory in the final round of the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship

By Sonali Verma
Modified Sep 13, 2025 22:47 GMT
Charley Hull on the left and Nelly Korda on the right - Source - Imagn
Charley Hull on the left and Nelly Korda on the right - Source - Imagn

Charley Hull leads the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship at 16 under par after three rounds. Former World No. 1 Nelly Korda is three strokes back at 13 under, tied for fifth. Both will aim for the title in Sunday’s final round.

Charley Hull has been in strong form throughout the tournament. She opened with a bogey-free 68 on Thursday, followed by a 65 on Friday that included six birdies, an eagle, and a bogey, which was her best round of the event. On Saturday, she added six birdies and a lone bogey for a 67, bringing her total to 16 under par.

Nelly Korda started a bit slowly. She carded eight birdies and three bogeys for a 67 on Thursday. Friday was mixed with eight birdies and four bogeys for a 68. On Saturday, she posted another 68 with three birdies, a bogey, and an eagle, bringing her total to 13 under.

Charley Hull, 8th in the Rolex Rankings, has made 12 LPGA starts this season, with two Top-10s, including a runner-up at the AIG Women’s Open. She also finished second last week at the Houston Championship on the European Tour, but has yet to win this season.

Korda, who recently dropped to World No. 2, has not won in 2025 either. She has made 15 starts with six Top-10s, including two runner-ups. Hull’s lowest round this season is 63, while Korda’s best is 65, setting up a closely contested final round at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

When will Charley Hull and Nelly Korda tee off in the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship?

Nelly Korda will start from the first tee at 10:25 AM alongside Mary Liu and Gabriela Ruffels. Charley Hull will follow from the same tee at 10:47 AM with World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul and Chisato Iwai.

Here are all the tee times for Sunday’s final round at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

  • 8:35 AM, Tee 1: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Allisen Corpuz, Robyn Choi
  • 8:35 AM, Tee 10: Pornanong Phatlum, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ayaka Furue
  • 8:46 AM, Tee 1: Jiwon Jeon, Jenny Bae, Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • 8:46 AM, Tee 10: Xiaowen Yin, Dewi Weber, Mao Saigo
  • 8:57 AM, Tee 1: Perrine Delacour, Aline Krauter, Frida Kinhult
  • 8:57 AM, Tee 10: Elizabeth Szokol, Kumkang Park, Jin Hee Im
  • 9:08 AM, Tee 1: Minjee Lee, Nasa Hataoka, Lydia Ko
  • 9:08 AM, Tee 10: Gurleen Kaur, Yan Liu, Narin An
  • 9:19 AM, Tee 1: Jennifer Kupcho, Chanettee Wannasaen, Nataliya Guseva
  • 9:19 AM, Tee 10: Yuri Yoshida, Linnea Strom, Esther Henseleit
  • 9:30 AM, Tee 1: Brooke Matthews, A Lim Kim, Lindy Duncan
  • 9:30 AM, Tee 10: Hira Naveed, Danielle Kang, Madison Young
  • 9:41 AM, Tee 1: Manon De Roey, Stacy Lewis, Hye-Jin Choi
  • 9:41 AM, Tee 10: Jenny Shin, Arpichaya Yubol, Jaravee Boonchant
  • 9:52 AM, Tee 1: Bailey Tardy, Ruixin Liu, Celine Boutier
  • 9:52 AM, Tee 10: Jasmine Suwannapura, Lexi Thompson, Sofia Garcia
  • 10:03 AM, Tee 1: Olivia Cowan, Andrea Lee, Julia Lopez Ramirez
  • 10:03 AM, Tee 10: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Mi Hyang Lee, Minami Katsu
  • 10:14 AM, Tee 1: Lottie Woad, Maja Stark, Sei Young Kim
  • 10:14 AM, Tee 10: Hyo Joo Kim, Grace Kim, Gigi Stoll
  • 10:25 AM, Tee 1: Mary Liu, Nelly Korda, Gabriela Ruffels
  • 10:25 AM, Tee 10: Patty Tavatanakit, Rio Takeda, Ana Belac
  • 10:36 AM, Tee 1: Miyu Yamashita, Yealimi Noh, Bianca Pagdanganan
  • 10:36 AM, Tee 10: Jessica Porvasnik, Daniela Darquea, Wei-Ling Hsu
  • 10:47 AM, Tee 1: Charley Hull, Jeeno Thitikul, Chisato Iwai
  • 10:47 AM, Tee 10: Alena Sharp, Yu Liu
