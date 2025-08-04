Nelly Korda’s 71-week reign as World No. 1 ends after AIG Women’s Open struggles

Nelly Korda’s 71-week reign as World No. 1 has come to an end after a T36 finish at the AIG Women’s Open 2025. She was overtaken by Atthaya "Jeeno" Thitikul, who performed slightly better with a T30 finish.

Korda entered her 71st week as World No. 1 at Royal Porthcawl, seeking her first win of the season. However, over the four days she shot 70, 72, 74, and 75, finishing at 3-over, a whopping fourteen strokes behind the winner.

Last year, Nelly Korda ascended to No. 1 in the rankings with a win at the FIR Hills Seri Pak Championship, her second victory of the season. She went on to win five more titles in 2024, further solidifying her position. However, this year has been quite the contrast, as she failed to claim a single title.

Earlier in February, Thitikul jumped to World No. 2 and consistently challenged Korda. She had a much better season with a win at the Mizuho Americas Open and PIF Saudi International.

For the uninitiated, the Thai star last held the No. 1 position in 2022, when she became the second-youngest player to achieve this feat.

How much did Nelly Korda earn at the AIG Women's Open 2025?

The purse size of the AIG Women's Open 2025 was $9.5 million, and Nelly Korda bagged $57,632 for her T36 finish. Winner Miyu Yamashita took home a paycheck of $1,462,500, while Minami Katsu and Charley Hull received $772,391 each for their joint runner-up finish.

Here's a look at the purse size of the AIG Women's Open 2025:

WIN. Miyu Yamashita: $1,462,500

T2. Minami Katsu: $772,391

T2. Charley Hull: $772,391

T4. Rio Takeda: $452,217

T4. A Lim Kim: $452,217

T6. Wei-Ling Hsu: $302,157

T6. Megan Khang: $302,157

T8. Paula Martin Sampedro (a): --

T8. Stephanie Kyriacou: $228,359

T8. Lottie Woad: $228,359

T11. Mao Saigo: $188,993

T11. Andrea Lee: $188,993

T13. Lauren Coughlin: $145,533

T13. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $145,533

T13. Minjee Lee: $145,533

T13. Sei Young Kim: $145,533

T13. Hyo Joo Kim: $145,533

T13. Chiara Tamburlini: $145,533

T19. Linn Grant: $112,489

T19. Yan Liu: $112,489

T19. Mimi Rhodes: $112,489

T19. Georgia Hall: $112,489

T23. Jin Hee Im: $91,298

T23. Celine Boutier: $91,298

T23. Haeran Ryu: $91,298

T23. Morgane Metraux: $91,298

T23. Esther Henseleit: $91,298

T23. Jenny Shin: $91,298

T23. Ariya Jutanugarn: $91,298

T30. Narin An: $74,358

T30. Jeeno Thitikul: $74,358

T30. Anna Nordqvist: $74,358

T33. Alexa Pano: $65,500

T33. Ayaka Furue: $65,500

T33. Nasa Hataoka: $65,500

T36. Lydia Ko: $57,632

T36. Nelly Korda: $57,632

T36. Sarah Schmelzel: $57,632

