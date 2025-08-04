Nelly Korda’s 71-week reign as World No. 1 ends after AIG Women’s Open struggles

Nelly Korda’s 71-week reign as World No. 1 has come to an end after a T36 finish at the AIG Women’s Open 2025. She was overtaken by Atthaya "Jeeno" Thitikul, who performed slightly better with a T30 finish.
Korda entered her 71st week as World No. 1 at Royal Porthcawl, seeking her first win of the season. However, over the four days she shot 70, 72, 74, and 75, finishing at 3-over, a whopping fourteen strokes behind the winner.
Last year, Nelly Korda ascended to No. 1 in the rankings with a win at the FIR Hills Seri Pak Championship, her second victory of the season. She went on to win five more titles in 2024, further solidifying her position. However, this year has been quite the contrast, as she failed to claim a single title.
Earlier in February, Thitikul jumped to World No. 2 and consistently challenged Korda. She had a much better season with a win at the Mizuho Americas Open and PIF Saudi International.
For the uninitiated, the Thai star last held the No. 1 position in 2022, when she became the second-youngest player to achieve this feat.
How much did Nelly Korda earn at the AIG Women's Open 2025?
The purse size of the AIG Women's Open 2025 was $9.5 million, and Nelly Korda bagged $57,632 for her T36 finish. Winner Miyu Yamashita took home a paycheck of $1,462,500, while Minami Katsu and Charley Hull received $772,391 each for their joint runner-up finish.
Here's a look at the purse size of the AIG Women's Open 2025:
- WIN. Miyu Yamashita: $1,462,500
- T2. Minami Katsu: $772,391
- T2. Charley Hull: $772,391
- T4. Rio Takeda: $452,217
- T4. A Lim Kim: $452,217
- T6. Wei-Ling Hsu: $302,157
- T6. Megan Khang: $302,157
- T8. Paula Martin Sampedro (a): --
- T8. Stephanie Kyriacou: $228,359
- T8. Lottie Woad: $228,359
- T11. Mao Saigo: $188,993
- T11. Andrea Lee: $188,993
- T13. Lauren Coughlin: $145,533
- T13. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $145,533
- T13. Minjee Lee: $145,533
- T13. Sei Young Kim: $145,533
- T13. Hyo Joo Kim: $145,533
- T13. Chiara Tamburlini: $145,533
- T19. Linn Grant: $112,489
- T19. Yan Liu: $112,489
- T19. Mimi Rhodes: $112,489
- T19. Georgia Hall: $112,489
- T23. Jin Hee Im: $91,298
- T23. Celine Boutier: $91,298
- T23. Haeran Ryu: $91,298
- T23. Morgane Metraux: $91,298
- T23. Esther Henseleit: $91,298
- T23. Jenny Shin: $91,298
- T23. Ariya Jutanugarn: $91,298
- T30. Narin An: $74,358
- T30. Jeeno Thitikul: $74,358
- T30. Anna Nordqvist: $74,358
- T33. Alexa Pano: $65,500
- T33. Ayaka Furue: $65,500
- T33. Nasa Hataoka: $65,500
- T36. Lydia Ko: $57,632
- T36. Nelly Korda: $57,632
- T36. Sarah Schmelzel: $57,632