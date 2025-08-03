Lydia Ko pens a heartfelt message after exiting the AIG Women's Open 2025

Lydia Ko entered the 2025 AIG Women's Open as the defending champion. However, this year, she wasn't able to contend for the title and finished 36th. She posted rounds of 73, 73, 70, and 75. After her exit, Ko summed up her experience playing as the defending champion via an Instagram post.Ko shared a series of images on Instagram, alongside a heartfelt caption on August 3rd. The first image features Ko and her husband Chung Jun. The next three images ewre of Ko from the Royal Porthcawl golf course. She captioned her post as:&quot;Special feeling playing as the defending champion @aigwomensopen 💙 Big thank you to all the fans… your passion, love and support is like no other!' View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLydia Ko started her final round by hitting a double bogey on the first hole. She recovered with a birdie on the second, but followed it up with two more bogeys on the third and fourth holes. She made a par on the fifth, followed by bogeys on the sixth and seventh. She balanced it with pars on the eighth and ninth holes and finished the first nine with a 5-over 41.Ko steadily started her back nine with pars on 10 and 11. She kept the momentum going with birdies on the 12th and 13th, followed by pars on the next three holes. She hit one bogey on the back nine at the 17th hole and closed the round with a birdie on the final hole.Although she carded a 2-under 34 on the back nine, her overall final round score was 75. With that, let's look at Lydia Ko's 2025 season in detail.Lydia Ko's 2025 season so farLydia Ko has had a mixed 2025 season so far, showing both strong performances and a few tough weeks. She kicked things off with a solid sixth place finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, earning $84,205. Not long after, she grabbed her only win of the year at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, taking home $360,000.Ko also tied for sixth at the Ford Championship, and posted a T11 finish at the Mizuho Americas Open. In the Majors, her best result came at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, where she tied for 12th and picked up $170,561. She also finished T26 at the U.S. Women’s Open.However, not everything has gone her way. Ko missed the cut at the Dow Championship and didn’t make much impact at events like the Founders Cup (T48), Chevron Championship (T52), and T-Mobile Match Play (T35). Most recently, she missed the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship, just before the final Major of the season.Here’s a full look at Lydia Ko’s 2025 results so far:• HSBC Women’s World Championship – 1st, $360,000• Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions – 6th, $84,205• Ford Championship – T6, $58,674• Mizuho Americas Open – T11, $54,071• KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – T12, $170,561• U.S. Women’s Open – T26, $91,570• T-Mobile Match Play – T35, $9,605• Founders Cup – T48, $6,919• Chevron Championship – T52, $22,215• Dow Championship – Missed Cut, $0