Charley Hull posts an emotional message for her "best dad" on his birthday while introducing a new member

Charley Hull recently posted an Instagram story to celebrate her father Dave’s birthday. She also introduced the newest member of their family, an adorable puppy. On August 17, she shared a photo of her father holding the puppy and wrote:

“Happy birthday to the best dad in the world. I love you so much & grateful for everything you do for me. I wouldn’t be the person that I am today if it wasn’t for you. And welcome to the family crumble.”

Charley Hull was born on March 20, 1996, in Kettering, Northamptonshire, England, to Dave and Basienka Hull. Her father, Dave Hull, played a pivotal role in shaping Charley’s confidence and approach to golf. He introduced her to the sport when she was just two years old, and by the age of five, she was playing alongside him at Kettering Golf Club.

Rather than pressuring her, Dave focused on nurturing her natural interest, even giving her a specially cut-down bladed iron to help her master any club with ease. He once said in an interview with TheTourCoach,

“I want her to develop naturally on her own, be her own person. She will make mistakes, but it’s about giving Charley the confidence to learn, grow, and make her own decisions under pressure and think for herself. After all, she’s the only one hitting the ball.”

Charley Hull’s mother, Basienka Hull, is of Polish descent and was a competitive tennis player at the country level, supporting Charley’s early sporting environment alongside Dave. Apart from that, as she introduced her family's new dog, she recently bid farewell to their dog.

Charley Hull mourns loss of beloved dog Esmee amid LPGA break

Charley Hull is grieving the passing of her pet dog, Esmee, who died on August 15. The English golfer, 29, last competed at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open and is currently taking a break from the LPGA Tour. Hull had initially committed to the recently concluded PIF London Championship but had to withdraw at the last moment due to an ankle injury.

Named after Hull’s middle name, Esmee held a special place in her heart. Sharing her sorrow, Hull posted a photo of Esmee alongside her previous pet, Bella, on her Instagram stories, writing:

“Rest in peace, my beautiful baby girl Esmee. You was the best so sad. 😢 Now your back reunited with Bella just like this picture have fun up there in doggy heaven. ❤”

Hull has frequently shared glimpses of her dog over the years. Back in 2016, she posted images showing Esmee’s growth over seven months on X, commenting:

“Woah this is my dog at 5 weeks old and now 7 months old! She’s a very big puppy 😮”

Charley Hull’s withdrawal from the PIF London Championship came after a minor ankle ligament injury caused by a “non-serious” accident off the golf course. Her most recent competitive appearance was at the AIG Women’s Open, where she finished as joint runner-up alongside Minami Katsu.

