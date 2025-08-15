"Rest in Peace" - Charley Hull mourns the loss of her dog Esmee

Charley Hull has suffered a personal loss as her pet dog passed away on Friday. The English golfer, who last competed at the 2025 AIG Women's Open, is currently on break from the LPGA Tour. Hull had committed to the recently concluded PIF London Championship but was forced to withdraw last minute following a minor ankle injury.Named after Charley Hull's middle name, Esmee, the 29-year-old's four-legged companion passed away on August 15. Hull mourned the loss of her pet by posting a picture of Esmee alongside her last pet, Bella. She expressed her love and sadness in the caption:&quot;Rest in peace, my beautiful baby girl Esmee. You was the best so sad. 😢 Now your back reunited with Bella just like this picture have fun up there in doggy heaven. ❤️&quot;Screenshot of Charley Hull's Instagram story - Source - via @charley.hull on InstagramHull has posted pictures of her dog several times in the past. In 2016, the English golfer shared a glimpse of Esmee's phase. She posted two pictures of the dog of about seven months apart, on X and wrote:&quot;Woah this is my dog at 5 weeks old and now 7 months old! She's a very big puppy 😮&quot;Charley Hull had to skip the PIF London Championship due to minor damage in her ankle ligament after a &quot;non-serious&quot; accident off the golf course. She was last seen in action at the AIG Women's Open, where she was the joint runner-up alongside Minami Katsu.Charley Hull visits Centurion Golf Club despite her withdrawal from the PIF London ChampionshipDespite not being able to tee up at her home event, Charley Hull headed to the Centurion Golf Club while the London event of the PIF Global Series took place at the venue. Hull's last win came at the Riyadh event of the global series in 2024.The two-time LPGA winner reached the venue to meet and greet with her fans and turn her painful week into a special one. Hull shared a series of pictures from her time at the Centurion Golf Club and wrote:&quot;Loved meeting you all today 🤍 Thanks for coming out and making it such a special morning. Put a smile on my face after a difficult week watching and not playing!&quot;Glimpse from Charley Hull's Instagram post - Source - @charley.hull on InstagramHull chose to skip the LPGA's Standard Portland Classic, currently in progress at the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course in Portland, Oregon. She has also decided to skip the CPKC Women's Open next week from August 21 to 24. However, according to the entry list, Hull has committed to the FM Championship scheduled to take place from August 28 to 31 at TPC Boston.