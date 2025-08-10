Charley Hull's "difficult week" at PIF London Championship turns 'special'

Charley Hull arrived at the Centurion Club for the PIF London Championship, hoping to compete, fresh off a runner-up finish at the AIG Women’s Open. However, on Wednesday, while walking from the locker room toward the practice area, she tripped over a curb in the car park.Hull underwent an MRI scan, which revealed ankle ligament damage. Doctors advised her to rest and withdraw from the tournament. Hull remained onsite at Centurion over the weekend. She took part in a meet-and-greet at the Fan Village where she signed memorabilia and posed for photos. Afterwards, on August 10th, she shared a post on Instagram, captioning it:“Loved meeting you all today 🤍 Thanks for coming out and making it such a special morning. Put a smile on my face after a difficult week watching and not playing!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier this week, Hull confirmed her withdrawal from the tournament via her Instagram story, stating:“Gutted to say I’ve had to withdraw from the PIF London Championship this week. Picked up some ankle ligament damage after a (non-serious) accident off the course. Nothing major, but the docs say I’ve got to rest or I’ll make it worse.Furthermore, Hull also shared her disappointment at not being able to play in front of her home crowd. She apologized to her fans who were coming to watch her in action. Earlier in the season, Charley Hull had to withdraw from the Evian Championship due to illness.Charley Hull had to withdraw from the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship due to illnessDuring the opening round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France, Charley Hull faced a tough moment. The 29-year-old English golfer only managed to complete three holes before she started feeling very unwell.Hull was seen sitting near a bunker on the third hole, clearly struggling. The tournament broadcast said that she might have been sick with a virus. When she reached the tee on the fourth hole, Hull collapsed twice. Medical staff quickly came to help, and play was stopped for 15 minutes while she was treated.Despite her efforts, Hull tried to keep playing and even attempted her tee shot on the fourth hole. But after collapsing again, she decided she could not continue. She withdrew from the event and was taken off the course in a medical cart.Recently, Charley Hull showed solid form at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open in Wales. Playing at Royal Porthcawl, she ended the week tied for second place, just two strokes behind champion Miyu Yamashita.Hull kicked off the tournament with a 73 in round one and got better as she went along. The highlight came over the weekend, when Hull fired a 66 in the third round and followed it up with a 69 in the final round. Her steady play added up to a 279 total, as she finished at nine-under par.