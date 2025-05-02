Charley Hull provides update following £10,000 bet to quit smoking

Charley Hull is one of the well-known English LPGA players. In recent months, she has gotten a lot of attention as a result of the initiative she took to quit her smoking habits. All of this began at the 2024 US Women's Open, where Hull was spotted signing autographs while smoking.

She then chose to quit this habit, and after almost two months, she just gave an update to her fans. Hull recently participated in an interview with Golfweek where she discussed this habit.

NUCLR Golf, an X (previously Twitter) page, reported her remarks in a post. The X page also added that she now uses a nicotine pouch. The caption for the post stated:

"#NEW: Charley Hull says she has not wavered on her promise to quit smoking and added that she now packs a lip instead..@CharleyLegion"

Charley Hull spoke about her habit and stated that quitting cigarettes has been the 'easiest thing' for her. She further added:

"I think it’s the easiest thing I’ve ever done in my life. Yeah, it’s pretty, pretty, pretty easy. I’m a strong-minded person. Usually, when I put my head and my mind to something, I can do it.”

To help quit the habit of smoking, Charley Hull announced a £10,000 (roughly $13,000) bet with fellow golfer Ryan Evans in March 2025. This was a public bet in which Hull pledged to pay this amount if she smoked any cigarettes within the next two months.

How is Charley Hull's 2025 season going so far?

The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Charley Hull has enjoyed a solid start to the season. The Chevron Championship, the most recent event in which she competed, was the only one in which she failed to make the cut this year.

Here's an overview of all the tournaments in which she has taken part this season:

Founders Cup (Feb 6–9, Bradenton Country Club): Finished T19 with a score of 276 (-8); earned $23,210 .

Finished T19 with a score of 276 (-8); earned . HSBC Women's World Championship (Feb 27–Mar 2, Sentosa Golf Club): Finished T4 with a score of 281 (-7); earned $104,318 .

Finished T4 with a score of 281 (-7); earned . Ford Championship (Mar 27–30, Whirlwind Golf Club): Finished T11 with a score of 271 (-17); earned $41,138 .

Finished T11 with a score of 271 (-17); earned . T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards (April 2-6, Shadow Creek Golf Course) : Finished T28; earned $15,656

: Finished T28; earned The Chevron Championship (Apr 24–27, The Club at Carlton Woods): Missed the cut with a score of 148 (+4); earned $0.

Hull is presently competing in the 2025 Black Desert Championship, which runs from May 1 to May 4 at the Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. The tournament is being held for the first time on the LPGA Tour. She is placed T54 as of this writing.

