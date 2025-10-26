Charley Hull reflects on repping Team World after finishing the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown "on a high"

Charley Hull was one of Team World's main golfers in the 2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown. Going in, she was one of the team's most experienced golfers, and she was able to put on strong performances for her team throughout the event. In the end, Team World finished third in the 2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown.Team Australia eventually won it all after defeating Team USA in the final round. While Team World had some tough luck in the tournament, Hull praised her teammates for giving their all throughout the week. On October 26, the golfer shared various highlights from the tournament with fans via an Instagram post.In the caption to her Instagram post, Hull praised her team for an outstanding effort. Not only is she happy with the entire squad, but she is also ecstatic about her tremendous singles victory over Team Japan's Ayaka Furue during the final round of the tournament. The caption of the Instagram post read,&quot;What a week repping Team World 🌍🔥 Proud of the girls for finishing third and buzzing to get the wins in my singles on Sunday to finish on a high 👊 💜 @lydsko @brookehendersongolf @weilinghsu1994 💜&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTalking a bit about the prize distribution, the 2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown had a $2 million prize fund, with the winning team, Team Australia, receiving $500,000 (Making each golfer of the team get $125,000). On the other hand, Team World managed to get a total of $257,000 for finishing third in the event, making each golfer receive $64,000.How did Charley Hull do at the 2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown?Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 - Day Four - Source: GettyCharley Hull has been in great form in recent months. She even won her third LPGA Tour event, the Kroger Queen City Championship, and she dominated the course again throughout the 2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown. Talking about her performance, Hull kicked off her tournament alongside Lydia Ko for the four-ball match play.Hull and Ko tied with Team Japan's Miyū Yamashita and Rio Takeda in their opening round match. On the second day, Hull and Ko lost their second four-ball match against Maja Stark and Linn Grant, resulting in a small slip-up for team World.Despite this crushing defeat, Team World advanced to the semi-finals, where Charley Hull defeated Hannah Green in the singles by a score of 2 &amp; 1. Despite her victory, Team World was unable to defeat Team Australia in the semi-finals, leaving them to battle against Team Japan for third place during the final round.During the third-place playoffs, Charley Hull won her singles match against Ayaka Furue with a score of 4 &amp; 3, giving her team a significant advantage. Following this, Lydia Ko won her singles match, propelling Team World to third place in the event.