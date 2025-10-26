  • home icon
Charley Hull reflects on repping Team World after finishing the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown "on a high"

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Oct 26, 2025 13:22 GMT
Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Charley Hull was one of Team World's main golfers in the 2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown. Going in, she was one of the team's most experienced golfers, and she was able to put on strong performances for her team throughout the event. In the end, Team World finished third in the 2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown.

Team Australia eventually won it all after defeating Team USA in the final round. While Team World had some tough luck in the tournament, Hull praised her teammates for giving their all throughout the week. On October 26, the golfer shared various highlights from the tournament with fans via an Instagram post.

In the caption to her Instagram post, Hull praised her team for an outstanding effort. Not only is she happy with the entire squad, but she is also ecstatic about her tremendous singles victory over Team Japan's Ayaka Furue during the final round of the tournament. The caption of the Instagram post read,

"What a week repping Team World 🌍🔥 Proud of the girls for finishing third and buzzing to get the wins in my singles on Sunday to finish on a high 👊 💜 @lydsko @brookehendersongolf @weilinghsu1994 💜"
Talking a bit about the prize distribution, the 2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown had a $2 million prize fund, with the winning team, Team Australia, receiving $500,000 (Making each golfer of the team get $125,000). On the other hand, Team World managed to get a total of $257,000 for finishing third in the event, making each golfer receive $64,000.

How did Charley Hull do at the 2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown?

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Charley Hull has been in great form in recent months. She even won her third LPGA Tour event, the Kroger Queen City Championship, and she dominated the course again throughout the 2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown. Talking about her performance, Hull kicked off her tournament alongside Lydia Ko for the four-ball match play.

Hull and Ko tied with Team Japan's Miyū Yamashita and Rio Takeda in their opening round match. On the second day, Hull and Ko lost their second four-ball match against Maja Stark and Linn Grant, resulting in a small slip-up for team World.

Despite this crushing defeat, Team World advanced to the semi-finals, where Charley Hull defeated Hannah Green in the singles by a score of 2 & 1. Despite her victory, Team World was unable to defeat Team Australia in the semi-finals, leaving them to battle against Team Japan for third place during the final round.

During the third-place playoffs, Charley Hull won her singles match against Ayaka Furue with a score of 4 & 3, giving her team a significant advantage. Following this, Lydia Ko won her singles match, propelling Team World to third place in the event.

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

