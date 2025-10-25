Charley Hull reveals "drinking a lot" in her teenage years, shares what alcohol does to the skin

Charley Hull has opened up about her teenage drinking habits and how they affected her skin. In a recent interview with Golfweek during the LPGA’s International Crown Hull spoke honestly about how her relationship with alcohol has changed over the years.

The English golfer, currently representing the World Team alongside Lydia Ko, has been in strong form this week. The pair lead Pool B after defeating Hyo Joo Kim and Hye-Jin Choi while the USA continues to top Pool A as the event heads into its semifinals and finals.

Before the weekend rounds Hull was spotted at Olive Young a leading K-beauty retailer in South Korea where she also chatted with Golfweek about her off-course lifestyle and beauty routine.

“I used to drink a lot when I was 18, 19, but from 20, I don’t really drink. I usually drink three or four times a year. Alcohol causes inflammation in the skin, and inflammation is one of the biggest things that can age you,” Hull told Golfweek.

Charley Hull has often been in the spotlight for her candid personality and lifestyle choices. Last year she went viral after being spotted smoking during a tournament

“It’s the only bad thing [smoking] I do! I don’t eat hardly unhealthily, I eat super clean I never drink (alcohol) probs 2/3 times a year max. I got all my drinking out the way when I was 18/19 (good times)! Hull said in January (via Bunkered)

Earlier in 2025 Hull revealed she had made a $10,000 bet with fellow golfer Ryan Evans to quit smoking in an effort to adopt a healthier lifestyle both on and off the course.

Charley Hull reveals her secret to better skin

Charley Hull has shared how she keeps her skin clear and youthful pointing to simple habits rather than crash diets.

“I try and eat a lot of fish, eat a lot of vegetables, because that's really, really good for the skin. And even like, you know, salmon, skin off the salmon, that's really good for your skin.”

Hydration is another key especially on the course. Hull revealed she can drink up to 15 bottles of water a day and makes sure to use a good eye cream.

Her efforts seem to be paying off. Earlier in 2024 Charley Hull discovered that after checking her sun spots and having a facial, her skin age was 23, five years younger than her actual age. She credited this to regular facials, consistent care and always wearing SPF 50 no matter the weather.

