Charley Hull reveals her 'not golf course' goal for 2025 after gaining attention with her fitness routine on social media 

Charley Hull shared her off-course plans for this year, highlighting that her goal wasn't related to golfing. The pro golfer is also a fitness enthusiast and often posts about her gym routines on her social media handle.

In a video shared by Ladies European Tour's Instagram handle on February 13, Hull talked about a fitness goal she set for this year. Mentioning how the goal didn't involve stepping onto the greens, Hull said:

“It’s not really a golf course goal. I want to try and get my 5k run down to 20 minutes by the end of the year.”

Hull’s last competitive tournament was the Founders Cup which concluded last Sunday, with Yealimi Noh clinching the win with a score of 21 under 263. The American carded 68, 64, 63, and 68 over the four rounds to finish ahead of Jin Young Ko and Megan Khang.

Meanwhile, Charley Hull settled at 19th place after scoring 8 under. She shot 68 in the first round with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

In the following round, she scored 72 with two birdies on the front nine, and 66 in the third round with eight birdies in total. The final round of the tournament saw Hull card 70 with two birdies total.

Following this, she missed out on the 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in 2025.

Charley Hull detailed her workout routines on social media

On February 9, Charley Hull detailed her Saturday workout routine and shared a picture of herself in a black tracksuit. She talked about her gym schedule which included 500m row, 50 db snatch, lifting 10-12.5 kg, 10 mins of EMOM, 8 * 2 mins row, 25 seconds of rest, and a 4-minute run at 11.8 kph.

She talked about another gym session on January 29 by sharing a photo while donning fluorescent gym wear. Detailing her workout session, Hull wrote:

“Ski thresholds, 5 min warm upjog, 5 x3mins at 2.20-2.25 pace, 40 sec rest between. 5 min cool downjog then as many rounds as possible in 40 mins. 40 boxjumps, 30 db snatch, 20 walking lunges 10-15 kg, 10 burpees (Got 5 rounds in).”

On January 26, Charley Hull shared another Instagram story talking about her gym updates, writing:

“Saturday thresholds jog warm up 9.5 10 mins, 14x2 mins pace 11.8kmph speed 24-sec rest, Jog 9.5 10 min cool down ✅, Row thresholds✅, Jog 5 mins, Row 14x1.30min 20secs rest pace 2.15 Jog 5 mins.”

She is currently participating in the PIF Saudi International Series, which commenced on Thursday, February 13. The 28-year-old has started the tournament on a strong note with an opening-round score of 69.

