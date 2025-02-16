Charley Hull reveals pictures of her 'home' after returning from PIF event in Riyadh

English professional golfer Charley Hull began the 2025 season by participating in the Founders Cup. After finishing T19 in that tournament, Hull competed in the PIF Saudi Ladies International in Riyadh. The veteran golfer was 9-under and finished T8 after four rounds.

While Hull's time in Saudi Arabia came to an end with a top-10 finish, she has since returned home. On the social media platform Instagram, Hull shared a series of stories with her followers in which she mentioned it was "good to be home." The 28-year-old even shared an image of her house.

You can check Charley Hull's Instagram stories below:

[Image Credits: Charley Hull on Instagram]

[Image Credits: Instagram - @charley.hull]

Hull's T8 finish in Saudi Arabia meant she was tied with the likes of Hira Naveed, Muni He, Emma Spitz, and Chiara Tamburlini. It's also worth noting that the British golfer has started the 2025 season positively, as she has managed to register a top-20 and a top-10 finish in her first two tournaments of the year.

Other than this, Hull will also actively seek a victory on the LPGA Tour in the coming weeks. The last time she won on this tour was in 2022, when she claimed the Volunteers of America Classic. It will be interesting to see what Hull can achieve in 2025.

How much did Charley Hull earn for her T8 finish at PIF Saudi Ladies International?

The 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International had a total purse of €4,500,000. While the largest share of this purse went to the tournament winner Jeeno Thitikul (€647,493), Charley Hull earned €99,282. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International (In Euros):

