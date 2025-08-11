Charley Hull rocks a $3,245 pink cardigan at fellow English pro’s baby shower

Charley Hull donned a pink ensemble at fellow English golfer Annabel Dimmock’s baby shower. The LPGA star wore a pink tweed cardigan from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, originally priced at $3,245 (on The Real Real). Designed by Virginie Viard, the collarless cardigan features a tweed pattern, patch pockets, and an open front, made from 80% cotton and 20% polyamide.Hull layered the cardigan over a white cropped tank and paired it with matching high-waisted pink tweed shorts. She completed the look with a pink quilted Chanel flap bag featuring the brand’s signature interlocking CC clasp and chain strap, along with statement earrings and a bracelet. She shared photos from the event on Instagram, captioning:&quot;A Beautiful evening for our baby Bells baby shower. 💞 🤰🏻 🍰🍹&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharley Hull's appearance comes shortly after she withdrew from the PIF London Championship due to an ankle ligament injury from a minor off-course accident. She announced the news on Instagram, expressing disappointment at missing a home event but confirming that doctors had advised rest to avoid further damage.Hull last competed at the AIG Women’s Open, where she finished T2 at 9-under. She opened with rounds of 73 and 71 before delivering a strong weekend performance, shooting 66 in the third round and 69 in the final round.How did Charley Hull perform in the 2025 season so far?Charley Hull, currently ranked 10th in the Rolex Rankings and 25th in the Race to CME Globe, has made 12 starts this season. While she hasn’t secured a win, she has come close with one runner-up finish and has placed inside the top 20 on six occasions. She has missed one cut and withdrawn once.Here is a look at her results so far:AIG Women's Open: T2, -9ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open: T21, -5The Amundi Evian Championship: WD, EKPMG Women's PGA Championship: T12, +5U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally: T12, -1MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba: T32, +1Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion: T40, -8The Chevron Championship: CUT, +4T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T28, -25Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T11, -17HSBC Women's World Championship: T4, -7Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T19, -8Statistically, Charley Hull has posted a 1.64 SG Total, ranking ninth on the LPGA Tour, with her season-best at 2.83. She is 18th in SG Tee to Green (1.09), 15th in SG Off the Tee (0.62), and 49th in SG Approach (0.34).Around the greens, Hull ranks 47th with 0.12, while her SG Putting stands at 0.39 (45th). She has made 150 birdies (56th) and one eagle (113th) this season, earning $1,413,152 to sit 13th on the money list. Her best round of the season is a 63, while her highest is a 78.