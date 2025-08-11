  • home icon
  Charley Hull rocks a $3,245 pink cardigan at fellow English pro's baby shower

Charley Hull rocks a $3,245 pink cardigan at fellow English pro’s baby shower

By Sonali Verma
Published Aug 11, 2025 19:38 GMT
LPGA: U.S. Women
Charley Hull at the U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Charley Hull donned a pink ensemble at fellow English golfer Annabel Dimmock’s baby shower. The LPGA star wore a pink tweed cardigan from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, originally priced at $3,245 (on The Real Real). Designed by Virginie Viard, the collarless cardigan features a tweed pattern, patch pockets, and an open front, made from 80% cotton and 20% polyamide.

Hull layered the cardigan over a white cropped tank and paired it with matching high-waisted pink tweed shorts. She completed the look with a pink quilted Chanel flap bag featuring the brand’s signature interlocking CC clasp and chain strap, along with statement earrings and a bracelet. She shared photos from the event on Instagram, captioning:

"A Beautiful evening for our baby Bells baby shower. 💞 🤰🏻 🍰🍹"
Charley Hull's appearance comes shortly after she withdrew from the PIF London Championship due to an ankle ligament injury from a minor off-course accident. She announced the news on Instagram, expressing disappointment at missing a home event but confirming that doctors had advised rest to avoid further damage.

Hull last competed at the AIG Women’s Open, where she finished T2 at 9-under. She opened with rounds of 73 and 71 before delivering a strong weekend performance, shooting 66 in the third round and 69 in the final round.

How did Charley Hull perform in the 2025 season so far?

Charley Hull, currently ranked 10th in the Rolex Rankings and 25th in the Race to CME Globe, has made 12 starts this season. While she hasn’t secured a win, she has come close with one runner-up finish and has placed inside the top 20 on six occasions. She has missed one cut and withdrawn once.

Here is a look at her results so far:

  • AIG Women's Open: T2, -9
  • ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open: T21, -5
  • The Amundi Evian Championship: WD, E
  • KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T12, +5
  • U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally: T12, -1
  • MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba: T32, +1
  • Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion: T40, -8
  • The Chevron Championship: CUT, +4
  • T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T28, -25
  • Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T11, -17
  • HSBC Women's World Championship: T4, -7
  • Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T19, -8
Statistically, Charley Hull has posted a 1.64 SG Total, ranking ninth on the LPGA Tour, with her season-best at 2.83. She is 18th in SG Tee to Green (1.09), 15th in SG Off the Tee (0.62), and 49th in SG Approach (0.34).

Around the greens, Hull ranks 47th with 0.12, while her SG Putting stands at 0.39 (45th). She has made 150 birdies (56th) and one eagle (113th) this season, earning $1,413,152 to sit 13th on the money list. Her best round of the season is a 63, while her highest is a 78.

Sonali Verma

Edited by Tushar Bahl
