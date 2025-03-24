Charley Hull rocks an all-black outfit in practice ahead of the 2025 Ford Championship 

English professional golfer Charley Hull is one of the most popular golfers on the LPGA Tour. However, Hull's performance on the tour hasn't been at its best. The last time Hull won on the LPGA Tour was in 2022 when she beat China's Lin Xiyu to win the Volunteers of America Classic.

It's been nearly three years since the 29-year-old registered a win on the LPGA Tour, and at the upcoming Ford Championship, she will look to lift this curse. As a matter of fact, Charley Hull is rigorously preparing for the competition as she uploaded a video on her Instagram story in which she was seen sharpening her putting skills.

Charley Hull's story - Source: via @charley.hull on Instagram

You can check a snippet of her next story below:

Charley Hull's story of her putting session - Source: via @charley.hull on Instagram

Over the years, Charley Hull has been famous for her strong putting game. A video of Hull also went viral in which she made a putt while being on the phone. However, despite her strengths, Hull has struggled to make a major impact during her time on the LPGA Tour.

But it seems like the golfer has a good chance of lifting this curse in 2025. In the HSBC Women's World Championship, which was played earlier this month, Hull performed very well and registered a T4 finish. She managed to score 69-70-68-74 in the four rounds she played.

How much did Charley Hull earn for finishing T4 at the HSBC Women's World Championship?

The 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship had a total purse of $2.4 million. While the largest share of this purse went to Lydia Ko who earned $360,000, Charley Hull also earned six figures as she got $104,318 for her T4 finish in the competition. Here is a detailed look at the payout:

1. Lydia Ko: $360,000

T2. Ayaka Furue: $195,302

T2. Jeeno Thitikul: $195,302

T4. Jin Hee Im: $104,318

T4. Gaby Lopez: $104,318

T4. Charley Hull: $104,318

T7. Hannah Green: $59,183

T7. A Lim Kim: $59,183

T7. Yealimi Noh: $59,183

T7. Hyo Joo Kim: $59,183

T11. Minjee Lee: $43,503

T11. Mao Saigo: $43,503

T11. Hye-Jin Choi: $43,503

T14. Nasa Hataoka: $35,075

T14. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $35,075

T14. Carlota Ciganda: $35,075

T14. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $35,075

T18. Lauren Coughlin: $29,581

T18. Haeran Ryu: $29,581

T18. Jin Young Ko: $29,581

T21. Ruoning Yin: $24,200

T21. Amy Yang: $24,200

T21. Rio Takeda: $24,200

T21. Brooke M. Henderson: $24,200

T21. Allisen Corpuz: $24,200

T21. Mi Hyang Lee: $24,200

T21. Leona Maguire: $24,200

T21. Miyu Yamashita: $24,200

T29. Lilia Vu: $18,715

T29. Celine Boutier: $18,715

T29. Moriya Jutanugarn: $18,715

T29. Jennifer Kupcho: $18,715

T29. Miranda Wang: $18,715

T34. Bailey Tardy: $15,555

T34. Sarah Schmelzel: $15,555

T34. Andrea Lee: $15,555

T34. Shannon Tan: $15,555

38. Ariya Jutanugarn: $14,005

T39. Lucy Li: $13,137

T39. Auston Kim: $13,137

T41. Linn Grant: $11,651

T41. Albane Valenzuela: $11,651

T41. Caroline Masson: $11,651

T41. Ruixin Liu: $11,651

T45. Linnea Strom: $10,163

T45. Chanettee Wannasaen: $10,163

T45. Hinako Shibuno: $10,163

T48. Stephanie Kyriacou: $9,233

T48. Brittany Altomare: $9,233

T50. Nataliya Guseva: $8,552

T50. Muni He: $8,552

T52. Esther Henseleit: $7,932

T52. Sophia Popov: $7,932

T52. Arpichaya Yubol: $7,932

T55. Jasmine Suwannapura: $7,064

T55. Maja Stark: $7,064

T55. Narin An: $7,064

T55. Ryann O'Toole: $7,064

59. Gabriela Ruffels: $6,446

60. Grace Kim: $6,197

61. Alexa Pano: $6,074

T62. Danielle Kang: $5,887

T62. Yuna Nishimura: $5,887

64. Xingtong Chen (a): $0

WD. Angel Yin: $5,639

WD. Jenny Shin: $5,639

