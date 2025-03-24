Charley Hull rocks an all-black outfit in practice ahead of the 2025 Ford Championship 

English professional golfer Charley Hull is one of the most popular golfers on the LPGA Tour. However, Hull's performance on the tour hasn't been at its best. The last time Hull won on the LPGA Tour was in 2022 when she beat China's Lin Xiyu to win the Volunteers of America Classic.
It's been nearly three years since the 29-year-old registered a win on the LPGA Tour, and at the upcoming Ford Championship, she will look to lift this curse. As a matter of fact, Charley Hull is rigorously preparing for the competition as she uploaded a video on her Instagram story in which she was seen sharpening her putting skills.
You can check a snippet of her next story below:
Over the years, Charley Hull has been famous for her strong putting game. A video of Hull also went viral in which she made a putt while being on the phone. However, despite her strengths, Hull has struggled to make a major impact during her time on the LPGA Tour.
But it seems like the golfer has a good chance of lifting this curse in 2025. In the HSBC Women's World Championship, which was played earlier this month, Hull performed very well and registered a T4 finish. She managed to score 69-70-68-74 in the four rounds she played.
How much did Charley Hull earn for finishing T4 at the HSBC Women's World Championship?
The 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship had a total purse of $2.4 million. While the largest share of this purse went to Lydia Ko who earned $360,000, Charley Hull also earned six figures as she got $104,318 for her T4 finish in the competition. Here is a detailed look at the payout:
- 1. Lydia Ko: $360,000
- T2. Ayaka Furue: $195,302
- T2. Jeeno Thitikul: $195,302
- T4. Jin Hee Im: $104,318
- T4. Gaby Lopez: $104,318
- T4. Charley Hull: $104,318
- T7. Hannah Green: $59,183
- T7. A Lim Kim: $59,183
- T7. Yealimi Noh: $59,183
- T7. Hyo Joo Kim: $59,183
- T11. Minjee Lee: $43,503
- T11. Mao Saigo: $43,503
- T11. Hye-Jin Choi: $43,503
- T14. Nasa Hataoka: $35,075
- T14. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $35,075
- T14. Carlota Ciganda: $35,075
- T14. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $35,075
- T18. Lauren Coughlin: $29,581
- T18. Haeran Ryu: $29,581
- T18. Jin Young Ko: $29,581
- T21. Ruoning Yin: $24,200
- T21. Amy Yang: $24,200
- T21. Rio Takeda: $24,200
- T21. Brooke M. Henderson: $24,200
- T21. Allisen Corpuz: $24,200
- T21. Mi Hyang Lee: $24,200
- T21. Leona Maguire: $24,200
- T21. Miyu Yamashita: $24,200
- T29. Lilia Vu: $18,715
- T29. Celine Boutier: $18,715
- T29. Moriya Jutanugarn: $18,715
- T29. Jennifer Kupcho: $18,715
- T29. Miranda Wang: $18,715
- T34. Bailey Tardy: $15,555
- T34. Sarah Schmelzel: $15,555
- T34. Andrea Lee: $15,555
- T34. Shannon Tan: $15,555
- 38. Ariya Jutanugarn: $14,005
- T39. Lucy Li: $13,137
- T39. Auston Kim: $13,137
- T41. Linn Grant: $11,651
- T41. Albane Valenzuela: $11,651
- T41. Caroline Masson: $11,651
- T41. Ruixin Liu: $11,651
- T45. Linnea Strom: $10,163
- T45. Chanettee Wannasaen: $10,163
- T45. Hinako Shibuno: $10,163
- T48. Stephanie Kyriacou: $9,233
- T48. Brittany Altomare: $9,233
- T50. Nataliya Guseva: $8,552
- T50. Muni He: $8,552
- T52. Esther Henseleit: $7,932
- T52. Sophia Popov: $7,932
- T52. Arpichaya Yubol: $7,932
- T55. Jasmine Suwannapura: $7,064
- T55. Maja Stark: $7,064
- T55. Narin An: $7,064
- T55. Ryann O'Toole: $7,064
- 59. Gabriela Ruffels: $6,446
- 60. Grace Kim: $6,197
- 61. Alexa Pano: $6,074
- T62. Danielle Kang: $5,887
- T62. Yuna Nishimura: $5,887
- 64. Xingtong Chen (a): $0
- WD. Angel Yin: $5,639
- WD. Jenny Shin: $5,639