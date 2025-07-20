Charley Hull rocks an all denim attire to celebrate a ‘stooshie nooshie birthday’

Charley Hull shared an Instagram picture with an all-denim look as she stepped out to celebrate the birthday of her friend on Saturday, July 19. Dressed in a denim corset top paired with wide-leg jeans and a matching bag, the 29-year-old golfer shared a series of pictures and videos on July 20.The first image featured mirror selfies of Hull, where she posed in denim jeans and a top, followed by a clip of herself dancing with a friend. The next few slides featured Hull celebrating a birthday alongside her friends.The caption of her post read:“Best night for stooshie nooshie birthday 🎉🥳🍾🎁🎈👯‍♀👯‍♀” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFocusing on her professional side, Charley Hull has quietly pieced together a decent 2025 season on the LPGA Tour. Her best result so far came at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she tied for fourth with a 7-under finish in February.The British golfer followed it up with strong top-20 finishes at some of the season’s most challenging events. At the Ford Championship, Hull fired an incredible 17-under to finish T11. She also placed T12 at both the U.S. Women’s Open and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.Earlier in the year, Hull also secured a T19 at the Founders Cup with an 8-under total. She followed it up with a missed cut at The Chevron Championship and a withdrawal at the Amundi Evian Championship.Charley Hull shares her top emojis for World Emoji DayOn July 17, to mark World Emoji Day, PIF Golf and Golf Saudi featured Charley Hull in a special Instagram post celebrating the occasion. They asked their ambassadors to reveal the three emojis they use most often.The collage shared by PIF Golf showed Hull smiling in her full tournament gear, standing on a scenic golf course. Hull later reshared this collage on her Instagram story the same day. The image had bold text that read:“WORLD EMOJI DAY😂🧸❤️&quot;Above the text, the three emojis most frequently used by Hull were displayed. The collage also showed the three most-used emojis of other golfers featured alongside her.The caption of the original post by Golf Saudi read:“In celebration of World Emoji Day, we asked our ambassadors their top used 3 emojis😎 ...What are your most used emojis?” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Charley Hull recently confirmed to tee off at the PIF London Championship from August 8 to 10 at the Turion Club. The 29-year-old golfer will be looking to make a strong comeback in London after withdrawing from the Amundi Evian Championship due to heatstroke. Hull's last professional win came at the Ladies European Tour's Aramco Team Series event in Riyadh in November 2024.