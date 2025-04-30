Charley Hull rocks lemon yellow skirt with a blue jacket to get fans to “play a hole” with her

Charley Hull posted a video of her practicing golf ahead of the LPGA Tour's Black Desert Championship.
The English golfer has reached the Black Desert Golf Course for her next tournament scheduled to be played from May 1-4. After a disappointing finish at the LPGA Major, The Chevron Championship, Hull will be teeing it up at the inaugural event of Black Desert Championship by Greater Zion.
She shared a video on her Instagram page as she went out for a round of golf, donning a blue jacket and a lemon yellow skirt. Charley Hull called for her fans to join her as she wrote:
"Play a hole with me @blackdesertresort @bdchampionshiplpgatour"
Charley Hull failed to make the cut at the recently concluded Chevron Championship. She shot a three-over par score of 75 in the first round and one-over par score of 73 in round two, leading her to missing the cut.
Besides the Major tournament, Hull has had a decent performance so far this year. Charley Hull's best finish in 2025 came at the HSBC Women's Championship at the Tanjong Course of Singapore, where she shared the T4 spot with Gaby Lopez and J.H. Im.
What are Charley Hull's odds at the Black Desert Championship?
The LPGA Tour added the tournament to its calendar following PGA Tour's debut event at the Black Desert Golf course of Ivins in Utah last year. This tournament comes after LPGA's first Major of the year, which took five players to a playoff after the fourth round last week. Mao Saigo, who also gained her first win on the Tour, emerged as the winner.
Charley Hull will enter the LPGA event with odds of +1800 to win the title.
The top three ranked LPGA stars will be missing from the field in Utah this week viz. Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko. The 2024 Chevron Championship winner Nelly Korda settled in a tie at the 14th spot on the leaderboard this year. While Thitikul finished in T24 position, Lydia Ko ended up in the T52 spot.
However, several other top ranked players will be seen in action in Utah. Here are some of the players to look out for at the Black Desert Championship by Greater Zion and their odds ahead of the tee off:
- Ruoning Yin - +1800
- Haeran Ryu - +1200
- Mao Saigo - +3500
- H.J. Kim - +2200
- Ayaka Furue - +1800
- Minjee Lee - +1400
- Ariya Jutanugarn - +3000
- Hye Jin Choi - +3000
- Lilia Vu - +3500
- A Lim Kim - +1600
- Rio Takeda - +2000
- Nasa Hataoka - +2500
- Akie Iwai - +2500
- Brooke Henderson - +5000
- Sarah Schmelzel - +3000
The debut event of the LPGA Tour will have a total purse of $3M and 500 CME points.