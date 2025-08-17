Charley Hull rocks white crop top with a pink cardigan as she shares a glimpse of her "life lately"

Charley Hull recently gave fans a glimpse into her life lately with a photo dump on Instagram. In the opening picture of the seven-photo post, she was seen at fellow English golfer Annabel Dimmock’s baby shower wearing a pink Chanel tweed cardigan from the Spring/Summer 2022 collection. She styled it with a white crop top, matching high-waisted shorts, a pink quilted Chanel bag and statement jewelry.Another picture showed Hull in a yellow dress and sneakers, holding a baby while wearing a medical moon boot on her left foot. She has been recovering from an ankle ligament injury sustained ahead of the PIF London Championship.The post also featured snaps of her new puppy, including one where her father, Dave Hull, was seen holding it. Hull captioned the post:“Life lately = family, friends, puppy cuddles and a moon boot 🐵🦶😙” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharley Hull has been out of action since withdrawing from the PIF London Championship with her injury. Her most recent event was the AIG Women’s Open, where she tied for second at nine-under after strong weekend rounds of 66 and 69.How did Charley Hull perform in the 2025 season so far?Charley Hull is currently ranked 10th in the Rolex Rankings and sits 25th in the Race to CME Globe. She has played in 12 events this season, recording one runner-up finish and six top-20s. While she has yet to secure a win, Hull has shown consistency with only one missed cut and one withdrawal.Her best result came at the AIG Women’s Open, where she finished tied for second at nine-under. She also placed T12 at both the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally. Other notable finishes include a T4 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, T11 at the Ford Championship and T19 at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands.Hull’s season has also included a T21 at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, T28 at the T-Mobile Match Play, T32 at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open and T40 at the Black Desert Championship. She withdrew from the Amundi Evian Championship and missed the cut at the Chevron Championship.Statistically, Charley Hull has been strong across several categories. She ranks ninth on the LPGA Tour in SG Total at 1.64, with a season-best of 2.83. She is 18th in SG Tee to Green (1.09), 15th in SG Off the Tee (0.62), and 49th in SG Approach (0.34). Around the greens, she ranks 47th with 0.12, while her SG Putting stands at 0.39, placing her 45th.This season, Hull has made 150 birdies (56th) and one eagle (113th). She has earned $1,413,152, which puts her 13th on the money list. Her lowest round of the season is a 63, while her highest is a 78.